Landis+Gyr's Surent™ G480 Becomes First Ultrasonic Gas Meter Approved for Use in New York State

The Surent G480 ultrasonic meter enables New York utilities to deploy advanced ultrasonic metering technology designed to improve safety, operational visibility, and system performance.

ATLANTA, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Landis+Gyr (SIX: LAND), a global energy technology leader driving intelligent innovation across the grid, announced today that the New York Public Service Commission (NYPSC) has approved the Surent™ G480 ultrasonic gas meter for use in gas metering applications. This approval followed a series of tests at National Grid's standards laboratory demonstrating the meter's measurement accuracy and safety standards. The certification makes the G480 the first ultrasonic gas meter approved for use in New York.

"The Surent G480 gives utilities in New York capabilities that simply weren't possible with traditional gas meters such as real-time pressure monitoring, remote shutoff, and interval data on volume, pressure and temperature. That means utilities can respond to potential safety issues faster and with far less disruption to the customers they serve," said Amith Kota, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Landis+Gyr. "Ultrasonic metering technology is about giving operators the tools to serve customers better—whether that's responding to a safety event more quickly, or simply ensure accurate billing."

The NYPSC order approving the G480 details the testing procedures that included accuracy testing under accelerated longevity and extreme temperature conditions, along with hydro leak detection. The order also notes the integrated shut off valve in the meter exceeds gas tightness provisions of the ASME B16.33 standard. It allows National Grid, along with any other New York gas utility, to begin deploying the G480 in the field.

Improving System Operations, Safety and Accuracy

Landis+Gyr's Surent platform of smart gas metering products puts a premium on safety and long-term accuracy. Based on more than 30 years of ultrasonic experise, these metering solutions combine next generation gas modernization technology with communication flexibility, backed by an efficient 20-year battery.

The Surent G480 meter is an all-in-one ultrasonic design utilizing solid-state ultrasonic measurement with three channel interval recording for volume, pressure and temperature while offering integrated communications over Landis+Gyr's Gridstream® Connect IoT network, supporting cellular, Wi-SUN, RF Mesh, and Mesh IP protocols. It's integrated shut-off valve provides fast remote response to potentially unsafe conditions detected by its sensor technology. Utilities in the Midwest and surrounding regions have already begun installing the G480, spuring the transition to this next generation technology.

About Landis+Gyr

Landis+Gyr is a global energy technology leader delivering intelligent solutions that connect devices, data and decisions across the grid. Our mission is to accelerate the energy evolution through purposeful innovation and trusted partnerships. Trusted by more than 2,000 utilities worldwide, we transform traditional infrastructure into intelligent, networked systems that provide real-time grid visibility and control. With these insights, electric, gas and water utilities can anticipate demand, optimize operations and deliver energy that is more reliable, resilient, accessible, safe and sustainable. For more information, please visit our website www.landisgyr.com.

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SOURCE Landis+Gyr