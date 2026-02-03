Bentonville Joins CP Network: A Strategic Step in Our Continued Growth

Industry Veteran Ansbro Tapped to Lead Efforts

MAITLAND, Fla., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cuhaci Peterson is pleased to announce plans for a new office opening in Bentonville, Arkansas in 2026. This expansion marks a strategic investment in the fast-growing Northwest Arkansas region and reinforces the firm's commitment to cultivating a strong local presence rooted in community, creativity and culture.

Leading the charge will be Principal Greg Ansbro, a seasoned architect with more than 30 years' experience across a wide range of sectors.

"Establishing a presence in Bentonville means more than opening an office—it's about building relationships, fostering culture and contributing to a community that's evolving every day. The journey won't be without its challenges, but those challenges are exactly what drive innovation. I'm optimistic about the opportunities in front of us and excited to help bring Cuhaci Peterson's vision to life in Northwest Arkansas," Ansbro commented.

This move strengthens key relationships and opens new opportunities to connect with growing markets and build lasting partnerships that support our vision for innovation and growth. By establishing a space where architects, engineers and designers can engage with a broad range of project types, Cuhaci Peterson aims to attract top talent-seeking opportunities that extend beyond the traditional work often associated with the area's dominant industry.

"Bentonville is evolving rapidly, and we're excited to be part of that momentum," added Chief Operating Officer Joshua E. Inman. "Our goal is to create an environment where people feel empowered, inspired and connected—both to their work and the community around them."

Bentonville joins CP as it continues its nationwide expansion, including its headquarters in Maitland, FL, Orlando, FL, Philadelphia, PA, Phoenix, AZ and Boston, MA.

About Cuhaci Peterson®

Cuhaci Peterson is a nationally recognized architecture, design and engineering firm specializing in end-to-end commercial design solutions. Headquartered in Central Florida, the firm has representatives throughout the United States and is licensed in all 50 states. Cuhaci Peterson's mission of transforming ideas into value is enhanced by a staff of experts who collaborate with clients to translate visions into designs that elevate brands.

