Benvenuto Brunello 2026 Expands Its Programming with Additional New York Event and Masterclasses in Texas

Industry professionals, media, and wine enthusiasts will explore the new vintages of Montalcino's celebrated red wines in New York on February 24, followed by a consumer tasting at Millesima on February 25, and educational masterclasses in Dallas and Austin in early March.

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consorzio del Vino Brunello di Montalcino is excited to announce the expansion of its United States programming. In addition to the main Benvenuto Brunello walk-around tasting, taking place in New York City on February 24th, 2026, for the first time, the Consorzio will also bring its educational program to Texas with two masterclasses in Dallas (March 3rd) and Austin (March 4th).

Benvenuto Brunello

The New York program will showcase the latest releases of Brunello di Montalcino and Rosso di Montalcino, offering trade and media attendees a curated walk-around tasting with 48 producers traveling from Montalcino. Featured wines include Brunello di Montalcino 2021, Brunello Riserva 2020, and Rosso di Montalcino 2024, highlighting the elegance, complexity, and heritage of this iconic Tuscan appellation.

Two exclusive seminars, 'Brunello 2021: Decoding the Vintage,' led by Master of Wine Gabriele Gorelli, will give attendees an in-depth exploration of the region and wines through guided tastings and expert insights, with each seminar featuring a curated selection of 10 labels.

"The United States is one of the most important and influential markets for Brunello di Montalcino, not only commercially but culturally," said Giacomo Bartolommei, newly elected President and youngest-ever leader of the Consorzio del Vino Brunello di Montalcino. "Returning to New York while expanding for the first time to Texas reflects our commitment to being present where trends in wine, food, and lifestyle take shape and influence global conversations. At the same time, we note that the image of Brunello can sometimes seem distant or reserved. One of our key challenges is to demonstrate that Brunello is not only a wine that ages beautifully, but also one that can be enjoyed at an earlier stage. Promoting Rosso di Montalcino alongside Brunello is part of this effort, offering younger consumers and new audiences a more approachable entry point into Montalcino."

On February 25, a consumer-focused tasting will enrich the New York City event. Millesima, a luxury wine retailer on the Upper East Side at 1257 2nd Ave, will open its doors to wine enthusiasts, offering a walk-around tasting where guests can meet producers, explore new releases, and learn about the distinctive qualities of Montalcino wines.

For the first time, the Consorzio brings its educational program to Texas, hosting two masterclasses in Dallas and Austin for trade and media. The seminar "Brunello 2021: Decoding the Vintage" will be presented in both cities.

The Brunello Forma vintage evaluation model has now entered a phase of maturity. This analytical tool is key to assessing the vintage from multiple perspectives, enabling us to fully comprehend and communicate the complex narrative of the 2021 vintage in Montalcino. Hence, the title of our Masterclass, "Brunello 2021: Decoding the Vintage."

Academy Dates, Locations, and Hosts:

Dallas | March 3rd, 2026

55 Seventy, 6130 Berkshire Lane

Hosts: Gabriele Gorelli, MW and Bernardino Sani, Vice President of Consorzio del Vino Brunello di Montalcino

Austin | March 4th, 2026

Jeffrey's, 1204 W Lynn Street

Hosts: Gabriele Gorelli, MW and Bernardino Sani, Vice President of Consorzio del Vino Brunello di Montalcino

Participating Wineries at Benvenuto Brunello 2026:

Abbadia Ardenga, Altesino, Aminta, Argiano, Banfi, Bottega, Camigliano, Capanne Ricci - Tenimenti Ricci, Caparzo, Caprili, Carpineto, Casanuova delle Cerbaie, Ciacci Piccolomini d'Aragona, Col d'Orcia, Corte Pavone, Cortonesi, Donatella Cinelli Colombini, Fanti, Fattoria dei Barbi, Fossacolle, Il Palazzone, Il Poggione, La Casaccia di Franceschi, La Fiorita, La Fortuna, La Magia, Marchesi Frescobaldi, Mocali, Palazzo, Patrizia Cencioni, Pian delle Querci, Pian delle Vigne, Pinino, Podere Brizio, Ridolfi, Ruffino, San Polo, San Guglielmo, SassodiSole, Scopetone - La Melina, Sensi Vigne e Vini, Talenti, Tassi, Tenuta Luce, Terre Nere, Uccelliera + Voliero, Verbena, Villa i Cipressi

About Consorzio del Vino Brunello di Montalcino

The Consortium of Brunello di Montalcino was founded in 1967, just after the DOC designation, as a free association of vignerons whose aim was to safeguard their product and emphasize its best qualities. The Consortium has fostered bringing together old and new wineries, small and large alike, united by the common goals of respect for nature and the desire to make the best quality wine. The Consortium organizes events in Italy and abroad, and facilitates the participation of member winemakers in trade fairs. It manages public relations and the image of Montalcino wines through its press office, and distributes news and information through the official website, with numerous publications in several languages. https://www.consorziobrunellodimontalcino.it/en/home/home

