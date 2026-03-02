Benzinga and Bloom Establish Relationship to Bring Institutional-Grade Market Context and Financial Education to the Next Generation of Investors

DETROIT and NEW YORK, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga, a leading provider of real-time financial data and market intelligence, today announced a new relationship with Bloom, a financial education and investing platform focused on long-term wealth building and institutional transparency. Through this collaboration, Bloom integrates Benzinga's educational market intelligence directly into its app, giving users professional-level context around market activity while reinforcing an education-first approach to investing.

Benzinga x Bloom

Bloom now offers key Benzinga tools within its platform, including Benzinga Why Is It Moving , which delivers real-time explanations behind stock and market price movements, and the Benzinga Earnings Calendar , which helps users learn and understand company reporting, as well as the impact of KPIs on stock price. Together, these data sets add critical context to Bloom's institutional copy trading experience, helping users understand why markets move and not just what is happening.

Bloom's approach stands apart by emphasizing long-term investing over short-term trading behavior. Rather than encouraging speculation, the platform is designed to help users learn how professional investors think, allocate capital, and manage risk over extended time horizons. Historically, institutional investors and professional fund managers have outperformed broader markets through discipline, diversification, and structured portfolio management. These strategies are rarely visible to individual investors, particularly those just starting out.

"Financial education today is scattered. A YouTube video here, a Reddit thread there. We built Bloom so learning and investing happen in the same place, at the same moment," said CEO, Jae Hwang at Bloom.

By expanding beyond traditional financial education into institutional-grade investing transparency, Bloom gives users the ability to observe how professional portfolios are constructed, adjusted, and managed through earnings cycles, macroeconomic shifts, and market volatility. This allows investors to learn directly from real institutional strategies, understand long-term portfolio thinking, and gain insight into how professionals respond to changing market conditions without blindly copying trades.

"Bloom's mission is aligned with how Benzinga got started," said Andrew Lebbos, SVP of Data Licensing at Benzinga. "Benzinga was founded on the belief that everyone should be able to invest and have access to the same information as professionals. Bloom is taking that idea even further by democratizing finance for investors of all ages, and we're honored to be part of that mission."

Together, Benzinga and Bloom are reinforcing a shared philosophy centered on transparency, education, and informed decision-making, helping transform investing from short-term speculation into guided learning built around real-world institutional behavior.

About Benzinga

Benzinga is a leading financial media, data, and technology company that provides market participants with timely, actionable insights across equities, options, earnings, and macroeconomic trends. Benzinga's content and data solutions power decision-making for individual investors, financial institutions, and fintech platforms worldwide.

About Bloom

Bloom is a financial education and investing platform designed to help the next generation of investors build long-term wealth through transparency, institutional insight, and guided learning. By combining education with real-world professional investing behavior, Bloom empowers users to develop disciplined, informed investment strategies over time.

