Nexus Integrates Benzinga Financial Data to Power Personalized Financial Literacy Infrastructure for NIL Athletes

DETROIT, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga, a leading provider of real-time financial news and market data, today announced a new integration with Nexus, a financial literacy platform building infrastructure designed to support athletes in the evolving Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) landscape.

Benzinga x Nexus

Through the integration, Nexus leverages Benzinga's financial news and structured market data to support its AI-driven curriculum and decision-based learning environment. The platform is designed to deliver personalized financial education experiences tailored to how athletes and students actually earn, spend, and manage money.

Nexus is focused on building scalable financial literacy systems that move beyond traditional classroom instruction. At the center of the platform is the Nexus Certification, a standardized financial literacy assessment created specifically for NIL athletes. The certification provides athletic programs, universities, and collectives with a measurable framework to help ensure athletes are prepared to manage income responsibly before receiving NIL compensation.

From its founding, Nexus has focused on helping athletes build long-term financial independence, not just manage short-term earnings. While much of the NIL conversation centers on high earners, Nexus is designed to support athletes at every income level too by reinforcing practical decision-making frameworks and financial habits that support sustained financial growth over time.

One of the defining aspects of Nexus is the perspective behind its development. The team includes current and former athletes who understand the financial realities and pressures of collegiate sports. That experience shapes how the platform is built, ensuring the system remains practical, relevant, and aligned with the real-world decisions athletes face every day.

The integration of Benzinga's institutional-grade financial data strengthens the foundation of Nexus's AI-powered platform. Rather than relying on generalized or scraped content, Nexus uses verified financial information to support more accurate simulations, real-world financial scenarios, and contextual decision-making exercises.

Nexus utilizes multiple AI systems to personalize each user's learning journey, adapting financial scenarios and educational pathways based on individual circumstances such as NIL income levels, spending patterns, and financial goals. This personalized approach allows the platform to move beyond one-size-fits-all education and deliver guidance that evolves alongside each athlete's financial journey.

As NIL programs continue to expand across collegiate athletics, institutions are facing increasing expectations to provide structured financial education and oversight. Nexus addresses this need by offering infrastructure that enables athletic departments, collectives, and universities to deliver consistent, trackable financial literacy education at scale.

"Financial literacy is most effective when it's grounded in real-world context and supported by reliable information," said Emily Goldvekht, Account Manager at Benzinga. "By integrating our financial news and market data into the Nexus platform, they are able to deliver personalized learning experiences built on trusted financial inputs, helping athletes better understand the financial decisions they face."

"From day one, our focus at Nexus has been to support athletes not just in earning income, but in building long-term financial independence," said JP Underwood, CEO of Nexus. "While most resources are focused on the small percentage of athletes making millions, we are committed to supporting every athlete, regardless of income level. This is not a one-time lesson. It is ongoing support that helps athletes turn short-term earnings into lasting financial success."

The Nexus platform is designed to evolve alongside the broader NIL ecosystem, supporting not only student-athletes but also expanding to serve college students more broadly. By combining adaptive AI learning systems with high-quality financial data, Nexus aims to transform financial literacy into an ongoing, personalized process rather than a one-time educational requirement.

About Benzinga

Benzinga is a leading financial media and data technology company that empowers investors with high-quality, real-time market intelligence. Through its news platform, APIs, and data products, Benzinga provides traders, financial institutions, and fintech platforms with the insights they need to make smarter investment decisions. From breaking news and analyst ratings to corporate events and alternative datasets, Benzinga's tools help market participants stay ahead of the information that drives price movement.

To learn more, visit www.benzinga.com/apis.

About Nexus

Nexus is building the financial literacy infrastructure for the NIL era, starting with athletes and expanding to college students more broadly. The platform delivers an AI-driven personal finance curriculum tailored to real-world financial behavior, including income management, budgeting, taxes, and long-term planning. At the core of the platform is the Nexus Certification, a standardized financial literacy exam designed to help institutions ensure athletes are financially prepared before receiving NIL income. Nexus combines adaptive learning technology with institutional-grade financial data to deliver scalable, personalized financial education programs that support long-term financial responsibility.

To learn more, visit https://investnexus.co/.

SOURCE Benzinga