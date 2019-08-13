Benzinga and Questrade partner to bring real-time news and market intelligence to Canadian investors

DETROIT, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga, the largest financial news vendor to North American brokerages, announced today that it has partnered with Questrade, Canada's fastest-growing and number one ranked* online brokerage. Benzinga will bring its actionable real-time newswires and financial calendars to Questrade customers, empowering them with world class market intelligence, without the noise that inhibits decision making. Benzinga's partnership with Questrade also marks the launch of its in-house Canadian news and data coverage.

"Benzinga has spent the last ten years making US market information more actionable and transparent for investors," said Luke Jacobi, Chief Revenue Officer, Benzinga. "We are excited to deliver the same transparent, actionable information on Canadian markets to Questrade customers."

In partnership with Benzinga, Questrade customers will have access to earnings releases, trade ideas, breaking stories and interviews, all designed to help them make informed decisions for their trading choices. They will also be able to view real-time calendars for earnings guidance, analyst ratings, IPOs, splits, dividends, and more.

"We are constantly looking for unique and innovative ways to help our customers trade smarter," said Edward Kholodenko, president and CEO, Questrade. "With idea generation tools like the financial calendar and research tools to conduct better analysis, this partnership with Benzinga will build on our commitment to help Canadians become much more financially successful and secure."

