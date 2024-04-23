Benzinga Announces Groundbreaking Sports Business Titans Event with Unprecedented Athlete Access

Don't miss out on the most exclusive sports business event of the year – where insights, action, and accessibility converge at Benzinga's Sports Business Titans !

DETROIT, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga, America's fastest-growing financial news outlet, is thrilled to announce the upcoming Sports Business Titans event , a powerhouse gathering designed to deliver unparalleled insights into the intersection of sports, business, and investing. Scheduled for Thursday, April 25th from 1pm to 5pm ET, this event will take place at 1 Campus Martius in Detroit, the central hub of athletic talent during the Draft.

NFL Draft Event in Detroit by Benzinga

"This event is built to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience," said Luke Jacobi, President of Benzinga. "The event is designed to be accessible to investing and business enthusiasts, but space is very limited."

The Sports Business Titans event promises to be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for attendees to engage directly with over 20 renowned athletes and agents. These industry insiders will share game-changing strategies on how to excel in business and investment, leveraging their extensive experience at the pinnacle of competitive sports.

"Take initiative to revolutionize your business and thinking with champions on the field and off the field. Not only will you be in the heart of the action, but you'll have unprecedented access to some of the top figures in sports today," Jacobi said. "We're bringing together the best of the best to share their insights, which are otherwise inaccessible to the public."

Highlighting the list of esteemed speakers and special guests include football stars Calvin Johnson, Donovan Edwards, and Joique Bell, alongside financial expert Barry Klarberg and former NFL receiver Braylon Edwards. Each will share their personal and professional insights into building a successful career in and out of sports.

Key event features include:

Life & business changing panel discussions with leading athletes and sports agents.

Networking opportunities with key influencers and market movers.

Insights into investment strategies and business acumen from sports professionals.

No other event offers this caliber of insights paired with direct access to the players. The Sports Business Titans event is designed for entrepreneurs, investors, and sports enthusiasts looking to combine their passion for sports with serious business and investing acumen.

Tickets are limited to ensure a quality experience for each attendee. Secure your spot today to transform how you approach business and investing through the lens of sports success.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit Benzinga's event page.

