Benzinga and Rapunzl Establish Data Relationship to Bring Real-World Market Perspectives into Financial Education

DETROIT and CHICAGO, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga, a leading provider of real-time financial news and market data, today announced a new data relationship with Rapunzl, an interactive investment education platform designed to strengthen financial literacy through hands-on market experience.

Benzinga x Rapunzl

Through this relationship, Rapunzl has integrated Benzinga's Bulls Say, Bears Say feed into its learning environment, providing students with structured summaries of bullish and bearish analyst perspectives on publicly traded companies. The integration brings real-world investment viewpoints directly into Rapunzl's educational platform, helping learners understand how professional analysts evaluate opportunity, risk, and uncertainty in the market.

Benzinga's Bulls Say, Bears Say feed aggregates and distills analyst ratings into balanced, concise arguments that present both the positive and negative investment cases around a company. By organizing these perspectives into clear summaries, the feed allows users to quickly grasp how competing viewpoints shape market narratives and trading decisions.

For Rapunzl, the addition of Bulls Say, Bears Say enhances the realism of its simulated trading environment. Students are able to explore how professional investors frame investment theses, evaluate potential catalysts, and assess downside risks, reinforcing core financial literacy principles such as critical thinking, risk awareness, and thesis-based analysis.

"One of the most valuable parts of learning to invest is seeing how professionals think through both sides of a story," said Michael Saad, Account Manager at Benzinga. "Bulls Say Bears Say captures how analysts frame both the upside and the risk around a company and distills it into something clear and digestible. Bringing that into Rapunzl gives students exposure to real market thinking, which aligns well with their mission."

"Rapunzl's mission has always been to educate and inspire the next generation of investors. Benzinga's real-time market coverage and analysis is an incredibly powerful learning tool that helps students and young adults understand how markets move and why. By bringing Benzinga's insights into the Rapunzl ecosystem, we're giving the next generation of investors the context they need to not just track the market, but actually learn from it," said Brian Curcio, Co-Founder of Rapunzl.

By incorporating structured analyst perspectives into its platform, Rapunzl continues to expand the tools available to students learning how markets function in practice. The integration reflects a shared focus between Benzinga and Rapunzl on making professional-grade market insights more accessible to the next generation of investors.

About Benzinga

Benzinga is a financial media and data technology company that empowers investors with high-quality, actionable information. Through a combination of real-time news, market data, and innovative financial tools, Benzinga connects traders, investors, and financial institutions with the insights they need to make smarter decisions. Benzinga's data and APIs power a wide range of fintech platforms, brokerages, and institutional workflows around the world.

About Rapunzl

Rapunzl is an investment education platform designed to help students develop financial literacy through interactive learning and simulated trading. By combining real-world market data with educational tools and competitive investing experiences, Rapunzl provides learners with practical exposure to how financial markets operate while building foundational investment knowledge.

SOURCE Benzinga