Benzinga Delivers Real-Time U.S. Market Intelligence to Shinhan Securities' Mobile Trading Platform

DETROIT and SEOUL, South Korea, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga, a leading provider of real-time financial news and market intelligence, today announced its continued work with Shinhan Securities, one of South Korea's leading securities brokerage and investment banking firms, to deliver real-time U.S. market news, stock catalysts, and analyst insights directly through Shinhan Securities' mobile trading platform (MTS).

Benzinga x Shinhan Securities

As interest in U.S. equities continues to grow among Korean investors, Shinhan Securities is expanding the real-time market intelligence available within its trading experience, helping users access faster, more actionable insights without needing to leave the platform or search across multiple information sources.

Shinhan Securities currently subscribes to Benzinga's U.S. Premium Equity Newsfeed, Why Is It Moving (WIIM), and Analyst Insights products as part of its investment information offering.

The integration brings together real-time breaking news, concise explanations behind stock price movement, and digestible analyst research summaries within the Shinhan Securities trading environment. By embedding this market context directly into the investing workflow, Shinhan Securities helps investors react more quickly to developing market events and make more informed trading decisions.

Benzinga's WIIM feed helps investors quickly understand the catalysts behind notable stock price movement, surfacing concise explanations tied to earnings reports, analyst actions, macroeconomic developments, regulatory updates, and other market-moving events. Analyst Insights transforms complex sell-side analyst reports into simplified summaries that make professional research more accessible to everyday investors.

"At Benzinga, we believe every investor deserves access to powerful and actionable financial intelligence," said Jae Hur, Head of APAC at Benzinga. "We're excited to partner with Shinhan Securities to make U.S. market investing more accessible, insightful, and engaging for investors across Korea."

"We enhance the quality of investment information on our mobile trading platform by leveraging Benzinga's news data. This enables us to provide our clients with more accurate and valuable investment insights," said Ilhyun Han, managing director of Shinhan Securities' AX Division.

Shinhan Securities has been a Benzinga customer since January 2025 and continues to expand the market intelligence available across its trading experience through Benzinga's real-time financial news and data products.

About Benzinga

Benzinga is a leading financial media and data technology company that empowers investors with high-quality, real-time market intelligence. Through its news platform, APIs, and data products, Benzinga provides traders, financial institutions, and fintech platforms with the insights they need to make smarter investment decisions. From breaking news and analyst ratings to corporate events and alternative datasets, Benzinga's tools help market participants stay ahead of the information that drives price movement.

To learn more, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

About Shinhan Securities

Shinhan Securities is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Korea's top-tier financial capital group, Shinhan Financial Group, and a leading securities firm in Korea that offers exceptional financial solutions to customers under the vision of more friendly, more convenient, and more creative finance.

To learn more, visit https://open.shinhansec.com/new_eng/.

SOURCE Benzinga