Benzinga and TradeZero Announce Expansion of Partnership Through News Offerings

DETROIT, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga, the largest financial news vendor to North American brokerages, announced today that it will be expanding its partnership with Turnkey Brokers by providing its actionable real-time newswires for their TradeZero platforms. This will give TradeZero users world class market intelligence without the noise that inhibits decision making.

Tradezero offers four state-of-the-art zero commission trading platforms encompassing mobile, web and desktop devices. In partnership with Benzinga, users will now have access to earnings releases, trade ideas, analyst commentary, breaking stories and interviews.

"TradeZero and Benzinga are both driven by a desire to make people's trading lives better," said Jason Raznick, Benzinga's CEO. "We are excited to further our partnership and empower the TradeZero team to continue delivering quality products to their users."

"We are constantly looking for ways in which we can enhance the commission free trading experience, and the expansion of the real-time newswires was a great way for us to deliver on that," said Dan Pipitone, Tradezero Co-Founder.

Read more about Benzinga's market and alternative data APIs at cloud.benzinga.com and trial one of Tradezero's financial platforms at www.tradezero.us

About TradeZero:

TradeZero America is on online broker dealer providing commission free trading of stocks and options via professional grade trading platforms. TradeZero empowers the individual investor with market access from 4am to 8pm EST and unparalleled access to hard to borrow securities.

About Benzinga:

Benzinga is a dynamic and innovative financial media outlet that empowers investors with high-quality, unique content that is sought after by Wall Street's top traders. Benzinga provides timely, actionable ideas that help users navigate even the most uncertain and volatile markets – in real-time with an unmatched caliber.

SOURCE Benzinga