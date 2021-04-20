Benzinga Announces Investment in Crypto

DETROIT, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga is diversifying its corporate treasury into Cryptocurrency , joining the innovative ranks of Tesla and MicroStrategy. Benzinga is among the nation's leading financial news outlets providing real-time news coverage to more brokerages than any other news outlet. Benzinga's news coverage is comprehensive of the financial markets, including various cryptocurrencies, including but not limited to Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin .

"Our coverage of crypto markets has become a cornerstone of the financial news we provide," says Jason Raznick, CEO and Founder of Benzinga. "Moving part of our corporate treasury to crypto is the best way I know to be in the trenches with our readers and align our words and actions."

Cryptocurrency is not only futuristic and, in the view of Benzinga's Director of Operations, Luke Jacobi, "a pivotal technology with the power to change the future of money," it is also an effective means of providing stable interest rates that are an order of magnitude higher than can be achieved through traditional treasury accounts. Interest generated from our investments in Stablecoins such as USDC can provide up to a 6% interest rate.

