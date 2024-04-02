Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Presents Stellar Speaker Line-Up Amid Anticipated Cannabis Rescheduling

The cannabis industry's power players will meet in Florida on April 16-17. This is an event you can't afford to miss.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an unprecedented gathering of minds, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is set to highlight the brightest in the industry. Taking place on April 16-17 at The Diplomat Beach Resort, Hollywood, Florida, this event comes at a critical juncture as the cannabis industry anticipates a significant shift with potential rescheduling from Schedule 1 to Schedule 3, opening new avenues for growth and innovation in the coming months.

Cannabis Events Florida

"As we stand on the precipice of achieving long-fought cannabis reforms, convening leaders at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference to discuss mutual challenges, objectives and opportunities could not come at a more critical time for our industry," says Darren Weiss, president of Verano. "Unifying cannabis leaders together around common goals is crucial to ensuring we harness our collective power and influence to advocate for historic reforms that will finally unlock the full potential of America's next great homegrown industry."

Echoing Weiss' sentiment, Matthew A. Karnes, founder of GreenWave Advisors, adds, "We are at an inflection point for federal reform, with the DEA likely approving cannabis reclassification to Schedule 3. This step is significant because it eliminates the punitive 280E tax burden and accelerates cash flow profiles for nearly all operators. The question then becomes: How will the cash savings be deployed? This year's Benzinga conference could answer just that."

With a focus on the future of the cannabis business, investing and branding, the 18th edition of this conference boasts an unparalleled speaker lineup, featuring industry moguls, corporate leaders, analysts, celebrities and influential policymakers. Attendees will hear from Aaron Miles of Verano, Alexa Alianiello of X, Bryan Gerber of HARA Supply, and dozens more, offering rich insights into the evolving landscape of cannabis business, legislation, and market opportunities.

As Scott Greiper, founder and president of Viridian Capital Advisors, puts it: "The cannabis industry has only one event where cannabis companies, investors, lenders and acquirers meet to discuss and close deals. This is Benzinga." Don't miss out! Get your discounted tickets here now or apply to exhibit to get the most out of this event.

Benzinga's commitment to diversity and inclusion shines through its scholarship program , aimed at amplifying the voices of women and minority-owned businesses within the cannabis industry. This initiative underscores the conference's role as a platform for groundbreaking discussions and transformative networking opportunities.

"Empowering women to lead in business isn't just about gender equality; it's about unlocking the full capital potential of our industry. Benzinga is the key that opens these doors," says Dr. Chanda Macias, CEO and Chairwoman of the Board of Managers of Women Grow.

Speakers Include:

Aaron Miles , Chief Investment Officer, Verano

, Chief Investment Officer, Verano Alexa Alianiello , US Sales & Partnerships, X

, US Sales & Partnerships, X Bryan Gerber , Co-Founder & CEO, HARA Supply

, Co-Founder & CEO, Darren Weiss , President, Verano

, President, Verano David Klein , CEO, Canopy Growth

, CEO, Canopy Growth Gerald Pascarelli , SVP, Equity Research, Wedbush

, SVP, Equity Research, Wedbush Jackie Gonzalez-Becerra , Vice President, Revenue, Weedmaps

, Vice President, Revenue, Weedmaps Joe Hodas , CMO, Wana Brands

, CMO, John Hartmann , CEO, Ascend Wellness Holdings

, CEO, Ascend Wellness Holdings Matt Karnes , Founder, GreenWave Advisors

, Founder, GreenWave Advisors Nancy Whiteman , Co-Founder & CEO, Wana Brands

, Co-Founder & CEO, Pablo Zuanic , Managing Partner, Zuanic & Associates

, Managing Partner, Zuanic & Associates Senator Cory Gardner , Former United States Senator

, Former United States Senator Seth Yakatan , Co-Founder, Katan Associates

, Co-Founder, Hon. Ed Perlmutter , Former Member of Congress (CO-07) and Holland & Knight, LLP Partner

, Former Member of Congress (CO-07) and & Knight, LLP Partner Jesse Redmond , Head of Cannabis, Water Tower Research

, Head of Cannabis, Water Tower Research Tim Seymour , Portfolio Manager, $CNBS Cannabis ETF, Seymour Asset Management

, Portfolio Manager, $CNBS Cannabis ETF, Seymour Asset Management Kim Rivers , Founder, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, Trulieve

, Founder, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, Trulieve Boris Jordan , Executive Chairman, Curaleaf

, Executive Chairman, Curaleaf Brady Cobb , CEO/Founder, Sunburn Cannabis

, CEO/Founder, Sunburn Cannabis Matt Darin , CEO, Curaleaf

, CEO, Curaleaf Jesse Channon , President, The Cannabist Company

, President, The Cannabist Company Matt Hawkins , Founder & Managing Partner, Entourage Effect Capital

, Founder & Managing Partner, Entourage Effect Capital Dr. Chanda Macias , CEO and Chairwoman of the Board of Managers, Women Grow

, CEO and Chairwoman of the Board of Managers, Women Grow Scott Greiper , Founder & President, Viridian Capital Advisors

, Founder & President, Viridian Capital Advisors Vahan Ajamian , Capital Markets Advisor, High Tide Inc.

, Capital Markets Advisor, High Tide Inc. Dan Ahrens , CIO & Portfolio Manager $MSOS $YOLO, AdvisorShares

, CIO & Portfolio Manager $MSOS $YOLO, AdvisorShares Darren Lampert , CEO & Co-Founder, GrowGeneration

, CEO & Co-Founder, GrowGeneration Jeanne M. Sullivan , Chief Investment Officer, Arcview Ventures

, Chief Investment Officer, Arcview Ventures Tim Conder , CEO, TILT Holdings

, CEO, TILT Holdings Morgan Paxhia , Managing Director, Poseidon Investment Management

, Managing Director, Poseidon Investment Management Aaron Grey , Managing Director, Equity Research Consumer & Cannabis

, Managing Director, Equity Research Consumer & Cannabis Saphira Galoob , Executive Director, National Cannabis Roundtable

As the debate around cannabis rescheduling heats up, the conference is poised to offer critical analysis and expert opinions on the implications for businesses and investors alike. Industry leaders will delve into the regulatory, financial, and operational shifts expected to unfold, providing attendees with a roadmap for navigating the changes ahead.

Don't miss the networking and learning opportunity of the year! Connect directly with industry leaders and key decision-makers, hear and learn from insiders with massive knowledge of the space and anticipate policy shifts that could greatly affect your business. Get your discounted tickets here now or apply to exhibit to get the most out of this event.

About the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference:

The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference stands as North America's leading cannabis-focused gathering, attracting the industry's top executives, investors, and thought leaders. It offers a premier platform for networking, deal-making, and insights into the future of the sector.

For tickets and more information, visit bzcannabis.com .

SOURCE Benzinga