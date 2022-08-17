Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Returns to Chicago September 13-14

The largest cannabis investing and financing event returns to Chicago after a successful Spring event in Miami

Top cannabis executives, lawmakers and celebrities are among the lineup of featured speakers for the Chicago conference

CHICAGO, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference , the world's largest and most successful cannabis investing and finance event, will be held in Chicago on September 13-14, 2022, at the iconic Palmer House Hotel. Building off the momentum of the spring event held in Miami, Benzinga's Chicago show is expected to exceed attendance projections, bringing together 2,000 industry operators, investors, policymakers, and advocates.

The event comes at a time when cannabis companies are announcing strong growth despite nationwide inflation. While many experts are concerned about a recession, cannabis companies reported close to $6.6 billion in legal cannabis sales, the largest quarter reported to date. To outline the state of the industry and current market opportunities, Benzinga will bring to the stage a celebrated lineup of over 150 speakers, including:

Rep. Dave Joyce , U.S. Representative for Ohio's 14th congressional district

, U.S. Representative for 14th congressional district Rep Troy Carter , U.S. Representative for Louisiana's 2nd congressional district

, U.S. Representative for 2nd congressional district Kim Rivers , CEO of Trulieve

, CEO of Trulieve Boris Jordan , Executive Chairman of Curaleaf

, Executive Chairman of Curaleaf Tim Seymour , CNBC News Anchor and Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Seymour Asset Management (SAM)

, CNBC News Anchor and Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Seymour Asset Management (SAM) Charlie Bachtell , CEO of Cresco Labs, LLC

, CEO of Cresco Labs, LLC Wendy Berger , CEO and Founder of WBS Equities, LLC, and board member, Green Thumb Industries

, CEO and Founder of WBS Equities, LLC, and board member, Green Thumb Industries Nancy Whiteman , Co-founder and CEO of Wana Brands

, Co-founder and CEO of Aaron Miles , Chief Investment Officer of Verano

, Chief Investment Officer of Verano Mike Tyson , legendary boxer, entrepreneur and cannabis advocate. Founder of Tyson 2.0

, legendary boxer, entrepreneur and cannabis advocate. Founder of Tyson 2.0 Emily Paxhia , Managing Partner, Poseidon

, Managing Partner, Poseidon Ric Flair , American professional wrestler and founder of Ric Flair Drip, Inc.

, American professional wrestler and founder of Ric Flair Drip, Inc. Vivian Azer , Managing Director of Cowen and Company

, Managing Director of Cowen and Company Chris Beals , CEO, WeedMaps

, CEO, WeedMaps Matt Hawkins , Founder and Managing Partner of Entourage Effect Capital

"Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is returning to Chicago at a critical time for the industry when people are questioning how the economic headwinds will impact the strong growth the industry has been experiencing," said Benzinga CEO Jason Raznick. "We're truly excited about the remarkable range of advocates and investors we're bringing together in this space to facilitate impactful new ventures and discuss the state of the industry."

The event prioritizes diversity by providing scholarships that showcase women and BIPOC-owned brands at the conference, both on stage and in the exhibit hall. Benzinga is proud to work with the following organizations:

Women Grow

Cannabis Doing Good

Last Prisoner Project

Minorities for Medical Marijuana

Illinois Women in Cannabis

NORML

Supernova Women

Marijuana Policy Project

Ticket prices start at $297.00 for accredited investors and $897 for general audience, and will rise in price closer to the date. Benzinga offers discounted conference tickets to the owners of cannabis businesses who have received state certification for their social equity initiatives. To secure tickets at the lowest price, click here .

About Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is the world's largest and most successful cannabis investing and finance event, The event attracts representation from more than 80% of the cannabis industry's market capitalization in one place. Benzinga provides attendees exclusive opportunities for curated networking and unparalleled access to private deal flow. For more information, visit www.benzinga.com/events/cannabis-conference

