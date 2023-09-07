Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference to Host Exclusive Electronic Music Fest: GREENHOUSE

News provided by

Benzinga

07 Sep, 2023, 11:06 ET

Experience an unforgettable night where cannabis culture meets electrifying music at GREENHOUSE, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference's exclusive afterparty, featuring DJs Medtronica and August West in Chicago's Tunnel nightclub on September 28, 2023.

CHICAGO, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the backdrop of the Windy City's renowned architecture and the shimmering waters of Lake Michigan, Chicago's Tunnel nightclub will become a nexus for cannabis aficionados and music enthusiasts alike. On Sept. 28, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference will segue into an exclusive afterparty: GREENHOUSE. Crafted as a tribute to cannabis' symbiotic relationship with music, the event promises to be an evocative journey, fusing the essence of cannabis with electronic dance music.

Cannabis Party Event Chicago
Cannabis Party Event Chicago

"GREENHOUSE: Benzinga Official Afterparty," will kick off at 8 PM CDT. At this private event, attendees will have a golden opportunity to network with the who's-who of the cannabis business realm, from pioneering investors to innovative entrepreneurs. With the beats of DJs Medtronica and August West setting the rhythm, the ambiance is expected to be electric.

GREENHOUSE isn't just a conventional party; it's a celebration of how cannabis has seamlessly woven itself into the tapestry of music. By blending house and electronica with timeless classics, DJs August West and Medtronica intend to gift attendees with an unparalleled musical experience. Its set aims to chronicle cannabis' indelible imprint on myriad music genres, guiding participants through a sensorial journey that elevates and enthralls.

About The Artists

Los Angeles-based DJ August West, known offstage as Alexa Alianiello, spearheads the cannabis on the U.S. sales & partnerships at X Corp. Having kickstarted her musical journey amidst the pandemic, she swiftly amassed a robust community through virtual dance rendezvous. The same spirit drives Medtronica, the brainchild of Ryan O'Shaughnessy, which promotes music as a balm for mental well-being, urging listeners to dive deep into a realm of self-introspection.

With space at a premium, the invitation urges prompt ticket acquisition, lest enthusiasts find themselves outside the eclectic gathering. Furthermore, a selection of VIP tables is up for grabs, allowing attendees to network in an elevated ambiance. As an added incentive, VIP Conference Ticket Holders are granted complimentary access for a limited window.

As the curtains fall on the Cannabis Capital Conference on September 28, GREENHOUSE stands poised to offer a night to remember at 151 West Kinzie Street.

SOURCE Benzinga

