Benzinga Expands Data Ecosystem With Trackinsight ETF Data Distribution

DETROIT, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga, a leading provider of real-time financial news and market data, today announced a new data distribution relationship with Trackinsight, a global provider of ETF data and analytics. Through this relationship, Benzinga will offer Trackinsight ETF datasets to brokerages, fintech platforms, asset managers, and institutional investment platforms.

Benzinga x Trackinsight

The relationship expands Benzinga's growing ecosystem of financial datasets available through its APIs and data licensing programs. Clients will be able to access Trackinsight's global ETF intelligence alongside Benzinga's existing suite of news, corporate events, and market data APIs.

Trackinsight maintains one of the industry's most comprehensive ETF databases, covering more than 12,250 ETFs globally and over 500 million data points. The datasets include reference data, analytics, time series data, and holdings transparency designed to support portfolio construction, ETF research, and investment analysis workflows.

Through Benzinga, financial platforms and investors will be able to license ETF datasets including fund characteristics, index classification, holdings data, performance metrics, assets under management, and fund flow data. These datasets provide investment platforms and research tools with deeper visibility into ETF structure, exposure, and performance across global markets.

"ETF adoption continues to grow across brokerages, fintech platforms, and institutional investment tools," said Clint Rhea, Manager of Institutional and Channel Partnerships at Benzinga. "Making Trackinsight's ETF intelligence available through Benzinga expands the range of structured investment data our clients can leverage."

"The ETF industry has now surpassed $20 trillion in assets under management, marking a major milestone and reinforcing its role as a core building block in modern portfolios," said Philippe Malaise, CEO of Trackinsight. "As the ecosystem continues to expand and strategies become more sophisticated, the importance of high-quality, reliable, and transparent data becomes paramount. At Trackinsight, our mission is to deliver institutional-grade ETF intelligence that empowers better decision-making. Partnering with Benzinga allows us to extend that mission further by bringing our data into a broader ecosystem of platforms and investors, where accessibility, integration, and timeliness are critical."

Trackinsight ETF data can be delivered through flexible distribution methods including APIs and file-based formats such as CSV, JSON, and Excel, allowing seamless integration into trading platforms, analytics tools, and financial applications.

The addition of Trackinsight ETF datasets reflects growing demand for integrated data infrastructure that combines market intelligence with structured investment data.

About Benzinga

Benzinga is a leading financial media and data technology company that empowers investors with high-quality, real-time market intelligence. Through its news platform, APIs, and data products, Benzinga provides traders, financial institutions, and fintech platforms with the insights they need to make smarter investment decisions. From breaking news and analyst ratings to corporate events and alternative datasets, Benzinga's tools help market participants stay ahead of the information that drives price movement.

To learn more, visit www.benzinga.com/apis/.

About Trackinsight

Trackinsight provides ETF research, analytics, and data services supporting institutional investors, financial media, and fintech platforms globally. The company maintains a comprehensive ETF database covering thousands of ETFs worldwide and provides data, analytics, and portfolio tools designed to support ETF selection and portfolio construction. Trackinsight is a subsidiary of Kepler Cheuvreux.

To learn more, visit https://www.trackinsight.com/en.

SOURCE Benzinga