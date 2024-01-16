Benzinga Expands Cannabis Conference Franchise to Regional Markets: Announces Los Angeles Event

News provided by

Benzinga

16 Jan, 2024, 09:05 ET

Leading Media and Event Platform Kicks Off "Cannabis Market Spotlight" Series in Southern California

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, one of the longest-running cannabis capital events in the U.S., is expanding its reach by introducing a new regional event series titled "Cannabis Market Spotlight." The inaugural event will take place in Southern California on Thursday, February 22nd, at Bioscience LA in Culver City, Los Angeles, marking the beginning of a series of localized events that will span from coast to coast in 2024 and beyond.

The Cannabis Market Spotlights will gather influential dealmakers, local businesspeople, and government leaders to deliver a blend of national insights and local connections in each respective market.  

The event series kicking off in Los Angeles features executives from cannabis brands Cann, Garden Society, Old Pal; and investors from Mindset Capital, Poseidon Investment Management, Ultranative, and others. Seth Yakatan of Katan Associates and Tiffany Chin of Doggy Style Records and Leafs By Snoop are among the speakers. Elliot Lane, co-host of the Benzinga Cannabis Podcast, will serve as emcee.

"Benzinga is well-known in the cannabis industry for bridging finance and consumer goods at our bi-annual Cannabis Capital Conferences, seeing 5000+ registrants across our two annual conferences," said Lane. "As we gear up for our 18th national event this April, Benzinga is expanding our platform of media, thought leadership, and networking to some of the hottest markets in the country, starting with California."

California is the largest cannabis market in the nation and is projected to reach $5.4 billion by 2030, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 12.2%. Over the past 12 months, cannabis companies in California have raised almost $290 million and have been involved in almost $129 million worth of M&A deals, according to data from Viridian Capital Advisors. 

"For the cannabis industry, California truly is the Golden State," said Javier Hasse, head of content at Benzinga. "Our conferences are where deals get done, and industry professionals connect, engage, and forge meaningful relationships. The time is right to bring our content, partners, and network to a market like California that's shaping the global cannabis narrative."

Ticket prices will increase as the date of the conference approaches. Benzinga provides discounted tickets for the conference to cannabis business owners who have obtained state certification for their social equity initiatives. Attendees can purchase tickets here. For sponsorship opportunities, apply here.

About Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is the world's largest and most successful cannabis investing and finance event. The event attracts representation from more than 80% of the cannabis industry's market capitalization in one place. Benzinga provides attendees exclusive opportunities for curated networking and unparalleled access to private deal flow. For more information, visit www.benzinga.com/events/cannabis-conference

Media Contact
Joe LoBello
LoBello Communications
[email protected] 

SOURCE Benzinga

Also from this source

Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Returns at a Pivotal Moment as the Federal Government Considers Relaxing Marijuana Laws

Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Returns at a Pivotal Moment as the Federal Government Considers Relaxing Marijuana Laws

As favorable forces align within the cannabis industry, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is set to commence in Chicago on September 27-28,...

Fey and Benzinga Expand their Partnership through New Features for End Users

Benzinga, a rapidly growing private media company in the US, is partnering with Fey to bring retail investors the Benzinga WIIMs (Why is it Moving)...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Cannabis

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.