Benzinga Expands Global Reach With Mirae Asset Securities Relationship to Deliver U.S. Market Intelligence to Korean Investors

DETROIT and SEOUL, South Korea , March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga, the largest financial news provider in North America, is excited to announce a new partnership with Mirae Asset Securities, one of South Korea's leading securities firms, to bring powerful market insights and institutional-grade research tools directly to Mirae Asset's investing platform for Korean investors.

Benzinga x Mirae Asset

This partnership marks the start of a collaboration aimed at transforming how Korean investors access, interpret, and act on U.S. market information. Mirae Asset has integrated Benzinga's premium datasets—including In-Depth U.S. Equity News Coverage , Actionable Market Data , and Why Is It Moving insights—into its investing platform as part of a broader effort to simplify research and drive informed investing decisions across global equities.

The integration delivers in-depth news coverage on U.S. small and mid-cap stocks, filling the information gap for niche market segments that are often underserved by traditional financial media available in Korea. Benzinga's proprietary WIIM (Why It Matters) feature provides immediate clarity on the specific reasons behind stock price volatility, helping investors react quickly. Combined with actionable, high-quality financial insights optimized for a seamless trading experience, Korean investors now have access to professional-grade analysis on even the less-covered corners of the U.S. market.

"For years, our mission has been to help investors level the playing field with smart, accessible financial data," said Jae Hur, Head of Asia at Benzinga. "We're excited to launch this new partnership with Mirae Asset Securities and help power their vision of making U.S. market investing more approachable, insightful, and actionable for Korean investors."

"This partnership is a step forward towards our mission to provide our clients with the most comprehensive global market intelligence available," Mirae Asset Securities commented. "By integrating Benzinga's high-quality market data and insights, we're empowering our members with the tools they need to stay informed and make confident investing decisions across U.S. equities."

To learn more about Benzinga's news and data APIs, visit benzinga.com/apis . For more on Mirae Asset Securities, visit miraeasset.com .

About Mirae Asset Securities:

Mirae Asset Securities is one of South Korea's leading securities firms and a subsidiary of Mirae Asset Financial Group. The firm offers a comprehensive range of financial services including brokerage, wealth management, and investment banking. With a strong focus on empowering investors through technology and global market access, Mirae Asset Securities serves millions of retail and institutional investors across Asia-Pacific. For more information, visit miraeasset.com .

About Benzinga:

Benzinga is an innovative financial news outlet that has become the first choice for brokerages, thanks to its easy-to-integrate API suite and straightforward, actionable content. Benzinga delivers timely news and analysis that helps users navigate the most dynamic and volatile financial markets in real time.

SOURCE Benzinga