Benzinga Expands Data Marketplace with ORTEX Short Interest and Securities Lending Data

DETROIT and LONDON, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Short interest data has become one of the most closely watched indicators of market sentiment, volatility, and potential short squeeze activity. As demand for real-time market intelligence continues to rise, Benzinga is collaborating with ORTEX as an official distribution provider.

Benzinga x ORTEX

This joint effort expands access to ORTEX's short interest data and securities lending analytics across Benzinga's growing network of brokerages, institutional platforms, and fintech applications. ORTEX is a leading provider of short interest and securities lending data. Its proprietary models combine securities lending activity with exchange-reported data to generate high-frequency, point-in-time estimates of short positioning across global equities.

Through this collaboration, Benzinga is introducing ORTEX datasets into its financial data marketplace and API ecosystem. Trading platforms and financial applications can integrate ORTEX-powered short interest data directly into trading interfaces, market dashboards, and risk management workflows.

The ORTEX dataset includes widely used metrics such as short interest as a percentage of free float, shares sold short, days to cover, cost to borrow, and share availability. Together, these metrics provide a more timely and actionable view of market positioning compared to traditional disclosures.

These ORTEX-driven insights help market participants:

Identify conditions that may signal potential short squeeze activity

Monitor borrow costs and changes in share availability

Analyze positioning and trade crowding

Assess liquidity risk tied to securities lending dynamics

The dataset spans equities across the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pacific, covering more than 70,000 securities. Historical data is available back to 2018 on a point-in-time basis, supporting backtesting and quantitative strategy development.

"Short interest and securities lending data provide critical visibility into market positioning that is delayed by weeks in traditional disclosures," said Clint Rhea, Manager, Institutional and Channel Partnerships at Benzinga. "Relying solely on delayed data can leave investors exposed to rapid shifts in positioning, particularly in crowded trades and short squeeze scenarios. Bringing ORTEX into our partner network helps institutional clients and platforms integrate a more immediate, data-driven view of short positioning directly into trading, analytics, and risk workflows."

"Expanding our distribution through Benzinga allows us to reach a broader global audience of financial platforms," said Peter Hillerberg, Co-Founder. "This relationship helps ensure our short interest data is accessible within the tools investors use to analyze positioning, risk, and market sentiment."

As investors seek deeper visibility into market dynamics, demand for high-frequency short interest data and securities lending analytics continues to grow. Through its collaboration with ORTEX, Benzinga is expanding access to these insights, helping bring more transparent, data-driven tools to trading platforms and investors worldwide.

About Benzinga

Benzinga is a leading financial media and data technology company that empowers investors with high-quality, real-time market intelligence. Through its news platform, APIs, and data products, Benzinga provides traders, financial institutions, and fintech platforms with the insights they need to make smarter investment decisions. From breaking news and analyst ratings to corporate events and alternative datasets, Benzinga's tools help market participants stay ahead of the information that drives price movement.

To learn more, visit www.benzinga.com/apis/.

About ORTEX

ORTEX is a financial data provider specializing in short interest data and securities lending analytics. Its datasets combine exchange-reported data with securities lending intelligence, using proprietary models to deliver high-frequency, point-in-time estimates of short positioning across global equities.

To learn more, visit www.ortex.com.

SOURCE Benzinga