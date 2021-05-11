Benzinga Hosts Multi-Industry Small Cap Conference

DETROIT, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To dominate in a volatile market, you need education and insight into investment opportunities, and the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference will give you the information you need through our global showcase of small cap companies.

The conference, which takes place virtually on May 13 - 14, kicks off with an exciting and information packed keynote from Jason Silva, TV Personality, Storyteller, and Filmmaker. Friday, May 14 kicks off with insights from Jake Brukhman, Founder & CEO of CoinFund and also an afternoon keynote with Kevin O'Leary, AKA Mr. Wonderful. The agenda will highlight small cap companies across a wide range of industries including disruptive healthcare & finance, cannabis & psychedelics, and the new economy. Education on maximizing returns through active trading, how to trade healthcare and crypto stocks and the top psychedelic stocks to watch will be presented by expert traders.

The Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference is bringing together companies with exciting investment opportunities such as Vuzix, Investview, Inspire MD, Diginex, BitFarms and Citius Pharmaceuticals, to discuss the disruption in all industries.

Thursday, May 13 panels will cover investing post COVID and longevity science, the opportunity of ancillary cannabis companies and psychedelics for mental health will feature companies such as Briacell, GeoVax, Longeveron, Chromadex, Vivos Therapeutics, Tilt Holdings, Urban-gro, Pineapple, Mydecine, Cybin and Numinus. Friday, May 14 panel will focus on how digital currency is disrupting finance featuring BTCS, Diginex and BitFarms.

To find out more or register for free to attend the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference, visit the event's official website: https://www.benzinga.com/events/small-cap/global/#hero-section

