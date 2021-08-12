Benzinga Hosts Reopening Stocks Summit

DETROIT, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- What's next for the markets with COVID still in play? How has the reopening affected the economy? The Benzinga Reopening Stocks Summit taking place on August 18-19, 2021 will help us navigate through the current situation. Benzinga invites our shareholders and all interested parties to join us for two days of networking, dealmaking and discovery. Sign up to get a free pass for the event: https://www.benzinga.com/events/reopening-stocks-summit/

The Benzinga Reopening Stocks Summit is bringing together the movers and shakers in the industry with keynotes by Edward Pitoniak, CEO, VICI Properties and Jay Sugarman, CEO, Safehold Inc. There will be exclusive interviews with Alfi, Inc, Modiv, Rocket Mortgage and more.

Panels covering the Real Estate Investment Options such as mREITs, REITs and Ground Leases. Hear from Ian Selig, AVP, Investor Relations from Safehold, Rob Hays, President & CEO from Ashford Hospitality Trust and David Auerbach, Institutional Trader at World Equity Group + IR Realized.

Benzinga conferences offer insights for investors, education for traders and thought leadership for all attendees. Here is a list of all the companies presenting at the Benzinga Reopening Stocks Summit:

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.benzinga.com/events/reopening-stocks-summit/

About Reopening Stocks Summit

The New Roaring 20's are here. As the economy reopens in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, certain sectors will be the fastest to bounce back. Now is the time to get in on these stocks before they reach the moon. In this FREE 2-Day Masterclass, you will hear directly from the C-Suite Leaders of the companies who will lead the market rebound. Join us to see Live DD Presentations from the strongest stocks in Real Estate, Travel, Hospitality, and more. PLUS get advice from expert traders on how to trade these stocks for maximum profit.

About Benzinga

Benzinga is a leading financial media company dedicated to making information easier to consume. Benzinga's news desk is constantly breaking stories and moving billions of dollars of market capitalization through its real-time news tool, Benzinga Pro. Benzinga's original content is syndicated to 70 partner websites including Yahoo! Finance MSN, CNNMoney, Fox Business and MarketWatch.

SOURCE Benzinga

Related Links

www.benzinga.com

