Benzinga, Kalshi, and Fiscal.ai Collaborate to Expand Prediction Markets with Company KPI Data

DETROIT, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga, a leading provider of real-time financial news and market data, today announced a collaboration with Fiscal.ai, a Modern Financial Data Company, and Kalshi, the world's largest prediction market, to support the expansion of prediction markets tied to company performance indicators.

Benzinga x Kalshi x Fiscal.ai collaboration announcement

Markets on company KPIs are one of the best prediction market use cases, clearly displaying the fundamental advantages of the asset class when compared to the stock market. People and institutions with specific theses on company-related activities - think Tesla production, DoorDash deliveries, or Netflix subscribers - often express this thesis via the stock market, buying or shorting the stock depending on their expectation of the KPI.

The issue is that because the stock market often moves based on unrelated events, such as investor sentiment, unrelated breaking news about the company, or macro factors, investors are often right about their thesis, but lose money anyway. The simple, binary structure of event contracts fixes this. By breaking down stocks into their component parts, Kalshi offers investors a simple and superior way to express opinions about companies' futures and hedge related volatility and idiosyncratic risk.

Through this collaboration, Kalshi is integrating Benzinga's Earnings Calendar alongside Fiscal.ai's Company KPI data to help inform the creation and settlement of markets based on corporate performance. Together, these datasets provide a more structured and scalable approach to supporting company KPI-based event contracts.

Benzinga's forward-looking earnings data provides visibility into upcoming corporate events, while Fiscal.ai contributes structured real-time financial data and deeper analytical context across global equities. Together, these inputs support a more consistent framework for bringing company-level events into prediction markets.

For users, this introduces additional ways to engage with financial markets - whether expressing views on company performance, exploring event-driven opportunities, or managing exposure tied to specific business outcomes.

"Prediction markets are one of the most impactful innovations in fintech today. The use cases for investors, traders, researchers, and policymakers are endless," said Andrew Lebbos, SVP of Licensing at Benzinga. "We're proud to support Kalshi's KPI markets by contributing our Earnings Calendar alongside Fiscal.ai's KPI data - tools built to give investors a sharper edge. At Benzinga, democratizing finance means more than just access to information, it means opening up new ways to act on it. This collaboration is an innovative example of that vision in practice."

"I've always had a vision for a market where participants can be rewarded for being correct about the core business fundamentals without broader market noise," said Braden Dennis, CEO, Fiscal.ai. "Turning this into a reality with our unique company-specific KPI data set combined with Kalshi's prediction market infrastructure and Benzinga's earnings API is the perfect partnership".

"One of the key benefits of prediction markets is the ability to isolate risk factors and provide hedging tools to lay off these risks," said Arjun Sawai, Head of Market Ops at Kalshi. "We wanted to give institutions direct, isolated exposure to specific company KPIs — something traditional financial products don't offer. Benzinga and Fiscal.ai had the data to make it happen."

As interest in data-driven market participation grows, structured financial data is becoming a more natural part of how prediction markets evolve. This collaboration reflects a shared focus on expanding access while keeping markets clear, consistent, and reliable.

About Benzinga

Benzinga is a leading financial media and data technology company that empowers investors with high-quality, real-time market intelligence. Through its news platform, APIs, and data products, Benzinga provides traders, financial institutions, and fintech platforms with the insights they need to make smarter investment decisions. From breaking news and analyst ratings to corporate events and alternative datasets, Benzinga's tools help market participants stay ahead of the information that drives price movement.

To learn more, visit www.benzinga.com.

About Kalshi

Kalshi is the first CFTC-regulated exchange dedicated to trading on the outcome of future events. Through its event contracts, users can take Yes or No positions on real-world outcomes ranging from economic indicators like inflation and interest rates to political and societal events. Kalshi is building a new asset class designed to help people act on their views, manage risk, and participate in markets tied to everyday events.

To learn more, visit www.kalshi.com.

About Fiscal.ai

Fiscal.ai is a leading research and data platform for capital markets. Combining a powerful research Terminal with modern APIs, Fiscal.ai is building the modern financial data company. The firm has raised $13M in venture backing and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. With thousands of customers and millions of end-users through their API offerings, Fiscal.ai is building the premiere financial data company in the AI era.

To learn more, visit www.fiscal.ai.

SOURCE Benzinga