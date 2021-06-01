Benzinga Launches the Small Business Free Website Giveaway to Assist in Economic Recovery Efforts

DETROIT, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As lockdown restrictions are lifted in many places both nationwide and globally, small businesses everywhere are scrambling to keep up. Many are still recovering from the disruptions they experienced during the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. Benzinga, a fintech and financial news hub with headquarters in Detroit, Michigan, is aiding small businesses in their economic recovery efforts with the Benzinga Small Business Free Website Giveaway .

To give back to the business community, Benzinga is providing 1 winner with a free website every month for the rest of 2021. A team of professional web developers custom-builds each website, a service valued at over $5,000.

Eligible businesses are those that were in operation in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, have or are able to acquire a domain name and are a professional service provider (ecommerce platforms do not qualify.)

Business owners can enter the giveaway here by filling out some basic information. Businesses can enter as many times as they'd like and Benzinga will notify 1 winner each month of their prize.

This giveaway celebrates the accelerating reopening of the American economy as COVID-19 rates decline as well as the launch of the Benzinga Business portal, a useful resource hub for small businesses of all kinds.

The Benzinga Business portal is also a great resource for businesses to use during the reopening phase. When visiting the Benzinga Business portal, busy entrepreneurs will find a hub well-stocked with B2B software, platforms and other resources built for small businesses.

Whether you're looking for the best email marketing software to expand your reach or the best way to build an online store, the Benzinga Business portal will help your reopening efforts go as smoothly as possible as we collectively strive towards a return to pre-pandemic normalcy.

Benzinga will continue to support small businesses everywhere with increased access to resources and other types of aid similar to the Benzinga Small Business Website Giveaway.

