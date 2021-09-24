Benzinga Reveals Judges For November 2021 Global Fintech Awards
Sep 24, 2021, 09:02 ET
DETROIT, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga, a media and data provider bridging the gap between retail and institutional investors, revealed the judges participating in its 7th annual BenzingaGlobal Fintech Awards, a day of dealmaking, networking, and recognition in the financial technology space, on November 9, 2021.
Context: Recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America, Benzinga is a holistic solution for high-quality, low-cost, timely content.
In helping investors achieve the next stage of their growth, as well as promote innovation across all spaces, Benzinga also hosts thought leadership, networking, and educational events.
Judging: The latest event – BenzingaGlobal Fintech Awards – will recognize and award those disruptive innovators that create positive and diverse changes in the financial services space.
Companies and executives will be acknowledged as Benzinga Fintech Listmakers and judged for their successes in disruptive innovation.
This year's Judges include the following:
- Adam Carson, Point72 Ventures
- Ali Paterson, Fintech Finance
- Alex Mashinsky, Celsius Network
- Asael Meir, Cohn Reznick
- Barry Metzger, Charles Schwab
- Basil Moftah, Global Venture Partners
- Boaz Berkowitz, TalkMarkets
- Brian Barnes, M1 Finance
- Cathy Clay, Cboe Global Markets
- Chad Sandstedt, Tagnifi
- Dan Schleifer, Cosaic
- Dan Shar, MarketWatch
- Dara Tarkowski, Actuate Law
- Darwin Ling, GoodAI
- Douglas Mackenzie, Fintech Finance
- Erzsebet Vizaknai, Fintechlab
- Gene Munster, Loup Ventures
- Harvey Hudes, Caliber Corporate Advisers
- Heather Wilson, CLARA Analytics
- James Altucher, Author
- Jeff Chiappetta, Charles Schwab
- Joe Mahavuthivanij, Mythic Markets
- Kamran Ansari, Greycroft
- Kelli Keough, J.P. Morgan Chase
- Kevin Shane, Sharestates
- Kimberly Trautmann, DRW Venture Capital
- Lex Sokolin, Fintech Blueprint
- Lou Anne Alexander, Early Warning
- Marwan Forzely, Veem
- Matt Ober, Third Point
- Michael Marrale, M Science
- Michael Sidgmore, Broadhaven Capital Partners
- Oliver Albers, Nasdaq
- Pierce Crosby, TradingView
- Robin Verderosa, Independent
- Rohan Tiwari, Google
- Ron Savino, AFG Partners
- Ron Insana, CNBC
- Ryan Conway, Oxygen
- Sarah McKenna, Sequentum
- SC Moatti, Mighty Capital
- Schwark Satyavolu, Trinity Ventures
- Sue Britton, Fintech Growth Syndicate
- Surinderjit Bhatti, Fintech Growth Syndicate
- Uri Gruenbaum, TipRanks
- William Libby, Goldman Sachs
- Yin Luo, Wolfe Research
- Yoni Assia, eToro
Last Call: The deadline to participate in Benzinga's recognition of the next wave of disruptive innovation in financial services is Sunday, Sept. 26.
Please visit bzawards.com to learn more or email [email protected] with questions.
About Benzinga
Benzinga is a leading financial media company dedicated to making information easier to consume. Benzinga's news desk is constantly breaking stories and moving billions of dollars of market capitalization through its real-time news tool, Benzinga Pro. Benzinga's original content is syndicated to partner websites like Yahoo! Finance, MSN, CNNMoney, Fox Business, Insider, and MarketWatch.
