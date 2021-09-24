Benzinga Reveals Judges For November 2021 Global Fintech Awards

DETROIT, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga , a media and data provider bridging the gap between retail and institutional investors, revealed the judges participating in its 7th annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards , a day of dealmaking, networking, and recognition in the financial technology space, on November 9, 2021.

Context: Recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America, Benzinga is a holistic solution for high-quality, low-cost, timely content.

In helping investors achieve the next stage of their growth, as well as promote innovation across all spaces, Benzinga also hosts thought leadership, networking, and educational events.

Judging: The latest event – Benzinga Global Fintech Awards – will recognize and award those disruptive innovators that create positive and diverse changes in the financial services space.

Companies and executives will be acknowledged as Benzinga Fintech Listmakers and judged for their successes in disruptive innovation.

This year's Judges include the following:

Adam Carson , Point72 Ventures

Ali Paterson , Fintech Finance

Alex Mashinsky , Celsius Network

Asael Meir , Cohn Reznick

Barry Metzger , Charles Schwab

Basil Moftah , Global Venture Partners

Boaz Berkowitz , TalkMarkets

Brian Barnes , M1 Finance

Cathy Clay , Cboe Global Markets

Chad Sandstedt , Tagnifi

Dan Schleifer , Cosaic

Dan Shar , MarketWatch

Dara Tarkowski , Actuate Law

Darwin Ling , GoodAI

Douglas Mackenzie , Fintech Finance

Erzsebet Vizaknai, Fintechlab

Gene Munster , Loup Ventures

Harvey Hudes , Caliber Corporate Advisers

Heather Wilson , CLARA Analytics

James Altucher , Author

Jeff Chiappetta , Charles Schwab

Joe Mahavuthivanij, Mythic Markets

Kamran Ansari , Greycroft

Kelli Keough , J.P. Morgan Chase

Kevin Shane , Sharestates

Kimberly Trautmann , DRW Venture Capital

Lex Sokolin , Fintech Blueprint

Lou Anne Alexander , Early Warning

Marwan Forzely, Veem

Matt Ober , Third Point

Michael Marrale , M Science

Michael Sidgmore , Broadhaven Capital Partners

Oliver Albers , Nasdaq

Pierce Crosby , TradingView

Robin Verderosa , Independent

Rohan Tiwari , Google

Ron Savino , AFG Partners

Ron Insana , CNBC

Ryan Conway , Oxygen

Sarah McKenna , Sequentum

SC Moatti, Mighty Capital

Schwark Satyavolu, Trinity Ventures

Sue Britton , Fintech Growth Syndicate

Surinderjit Bhatti , Fintech Growth Syndicate

Uri Gruenbaum , TipRanks

William Libby , Goldman Sachs

Yin Luo , Wolfe Research

Yoni Assia, eToro

Last Call: The deadline to participate in Benzinga's recognition of the next wave of disruptive innovation in financial services is Sunday, Sept. 26.

Please visit bzawards.com to learn more or email [email protected] with questions.

About Benzinga

Benzinga is a leading financial media company dedicated to making information easier to consume. Benzinga's news desk is constantly breaking stories and moving billions of dollars of market capitalization through its real-time news tool, Benzinga Pro. Benzinga's original content is syndicated to partner websites like Yahoo! Finance, MSN, CNNMoney, Fox Business, Insider, and MarketWatch.

SOURCE Benzinga

Related Links

www.benzingapro.com

