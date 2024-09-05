Benzinga SmallCap Conference Returns to Chicago, Bringing Investors and Companies Together

CHICAGO, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga's SmallCap Conference is back and bigger than ever! Set to take place on October 10, 2024, at the Marriott Magnificent Mile in Chicago, IL, this year's conference promises to be the premier event for small-cap investors and companies looking to connect and grow. With hundreds of live attendees and investors, the event will additionally be streamed to over 10 million viewers, offering unparalleled exposure and opportunity.

Unmatched Networking and Exclusive Opportunities

Small Cap Business Event - The Benzinga’s SmallCap Conference takes place in Chicago on Oct 10.

The Benzinga SmallCap Conference is the place where small-cap companies meet investors. With exclusive 1:1 networking sessions and intimate presentations from public company executives, the event provides investors with the chance to discover hidden gems in the market and hear stories that most of the world is missing out on. The conference offers an interactive experience through Q&A sessions and a dedicated networking app that facilitates meetings.

Keynote and Featured Speakers: Shaping the Future of Small Caps

This year's featured speakers will deliver expert insights on the evolving landscape of small caps, covering everything from the interest rate environment for capital, uplisting strategies, equity research and company growth initiatives. Notable speakers include:

Laura Chico , Managing Director, Equity Research – Wedbush Securities

, Managing Director, Equity Research – Wedbush Securities Nancy Prial , Co-CEO & Sr Portfolio Manager – Essex Investment Management

Co-CEO & Sr Portfolio Manager – Essex Investment Management David Auerbach , Chief Investment Officer – Hoya Capital

, Chief Investment Officer – Hoya Capital Sean McGann , Managing Director, Investment Banking – Chardan

, Managing Director, Investment Banking – Chardan Peter Algert , CEO & CIO – Algert Global LLC

, CEO & CIO – Algert Global LLC Joseph Tucker , CEO, Director – Enveric Biosciences

, CEO, Director – Enveric Biosciences Heather Davis , VP Investor Relations – EVgo

, VP Investor Relations – EVgo Shai Gerson , Managing Partner & Co-Head Capital Markets – Chardan

, Managing Partner & Co-Head Capital Markets – Chardan Gary Guyton , Vice President, Investor Relations – Atlas Lithium

, Vice President, Investor Relations – Atlas Lithium Moishe Gubin , CEO – Strawberry Fields REIT

, CEO – Strawberry Fields REIT Greg Ethridge , CFO – Canoo

, CFO – Canoo Tim Urbanowicz , Head of Investment Strategy & Research – Innovator ETFs

, Head of Investment Strategy & Research – Innovator ETFs Daniil Gataulin , Senior Research Analyst – Chardan

, Senior Research Analyst – Chardan Jim Kirsch , President – AGP/Alliance Global Partners USA and Canada

, President – AGP/Alliance Global Partners and Brad Olesen , Chief Content Officer – Benzinga

, Chief Content Officer – Benzinga Dee Choubey , CEO – MoneyLion

, CEO – MoneyLion Matthew Deyoe , Executive Vice President – Sigma Lithium Corp

, Executive Vice President – Sigma Lithium Corp Chuck Bennett , CEO & Co-Founder – CORE IR

, CEO & Co-Founder – CORE IR Barrington Miller , President – Grove Corporate Services

President – Grove Corporate Services Edin Trto , Managing Director – Canaccord Genuity

Managing Director – Canaccord Genuity Greg Falesnik , CEO – MZ North America

CEO – MZ North America Louis Chen , EVP & Chief Strategy Officer – Perfect Corp

, EVP & Chief Strategy Officer – Perfect Corp Phil Carlson , Managing Director Investor Relations – KCSA

Benzinga Small Cap Advisory Council Formed

The leading experts and thought leaders in Small Cap Stocks have come together to advise Benzinga on the formation of this conference & the participating companies:

Phil Carlson , Managing Director Investor Relations – KCSA

Managing Director Investor Relations – KCSA Jim Kirsch , President – AGP/Alliance Global Partners US & Canada

President – AGP/Alliance Global Partners US & Tom Colton , Managing Director – Gateway Investor Relations

Managing Director – Gateway Investor Relations Edin Trto , Managing Director – Canaccord Genuity

Managing Director – Canaccord Genuity Greg Falesnik , CEO – MZ North America

CEO – MZ North America Barrington Miller , President – Grove Corporate Services

President – Grove Corporate Services Chuck Bennett , CEO & Co-Founder – Core IR

CEO & Co-Founder – Core IR Tim Melvin , Value Investing Expert

Value Investing Expert David Auerbach , Chief Investment Officer – Hoya Capital

These speakers will share their experiences and strategies, helping investors understand the potential in small-cap stocks and the sectors that are poised for growth.

Why This is a Must-Attend Event

The Benzinga SmallCap Conference is the ultimate gathering for small-cap investors and companies, offering:

1:1 Networking : Connect directly with company executives through facilitated meetings.

: Connect directly with company executives through facilitated meetings. Exclusive Access : Presentations with Q&A sessions provide unique insights into the future of public companies.

: Presentations with Q&A sessions provide unique insights into the future of public companies. Media Coverage: With 10 million monthly readers, Benzinga's journalists will cover the event, offering companies and investors significant exposure.

Discover. Connect. Win.

This year's event promises to be Benzinga's biggest SmallCap Conference to date, offering investors a chance to discover opportunities that others may be missing out on. Whether you're an investor looking for the next big opportunity or a company seeking to raise capital and visibility, the Benzinga SmallCap Conference is the place to be.

Register Now

Tickets are available now for $575 per attendee, with complimentary access for qualified investors . Secure your spot and prepare for two days of networking, presentations, and deal-making. Visit bzsmallcap.com for more information and to register.

About Benzinga SmallCap Conference

Benzinga's SmallCap Conference is one of the leading gatherings for small-cap companies and investors, offering a platform for networking, deal-making, and discovering investment opportunities. The event attracts thousands of attendees and is streamed to millions of viewers worldwide.

