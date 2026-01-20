Benzinga and Options Flow Establish New Data Relationship to Expand Access to Institutional Options Activity

DETROIT and NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga, a leading financial media and data provider, today announced a new data relationship with Options Flow, a fast-growing options analytics platform focused on making institutional-grade market signals accessible to everyday traders.

Benzinga x Options Flow

Through this relationship, Options Flow has integrated Benzinga's Unusual Options Activity data directly into its interface, giving users real-time visibility into large, atypical options trades as they occur. The addition strengthens Options Flow's core experience by enabling traders to quickly identify potential bullish or bearish sentiment, monitor shifts in market positioning, and react faster to evolving market conditions.

By embedding Benzinga's Unusual Options Activity API, Options Flow enhances its mission to democratize access to institutional options flow data through a streamlined, mobile-first platform built for modern retail traders. The integration delivers actionable insight without added complexity, helping users better understand where significant capital is moving and why.

"Options Flow is building a platform that brings real transparency to institutional options activity, and we're excited to support that vision," said Michael Saad, Account Manager at Benzinga. "With Benzinga's Unusual Options Activity API, the platform surfaces meaningful options flow in real time—putting visibility into unusual options trades directly at traders' fingertips and giving them sharper insight into market positioning and sentiment."

"By applying Options Flow's proprietary analytics and visualization tools to Benzinga's Unusual Options Activity, we transform raw options data into clear, actionable insight on institutional sentiment and positioning," said Peter S., Head of Data Engineering at Options Flow.

The new relationship underscores a shared commitment to improving market clarity by pairing trusted, real-time data with intuitive trading tools. Together, Benzinga and Options Flow aim to help retail traders move beyond surface-level signals and gain a deeper understanding of options market dynamics.

About Benzinga

Benzinga is a leading financial media and data platform that provides real-time news, market insights, and actionable intelligence to investors around the world. Founded in Detroit, Benzinga empowers traders with the information they need to make smarter, faster decisions.

About Options Flow

Options Flow is a real-time options order flow platform that gives traders visibility into institutional and retail options activity as it happens. The platform combines live order flow, contract-level tracking, and historical performance analytics to help users see how large options trades are performing, understand market sentiment, and identify high-conviction trading opportunities live.

