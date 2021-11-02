Benzinga Unveils Global Fintech Awards Finalists
DETROIT, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga, a media and data provider bridging the gap between retail and institutional investors, will hold its 7th annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards, a day of dealmaking, networking, and recognition in the financial technology space, on November 9, 2021.
This latest event will recognize and award the disruptive innovators that are actively working to create positive and diverse changes in the financial services space.
By participating in the competition, companies and executives are reviewed by our panel on their impact in the areas of investing, technology, financial literacy, and more.
Those with the highest-ranked scores are acknowledged as the 2021 Benzinga Listmakers.
Additionally, the nominee with the highest amount of votes from Benzinga's Public Voting round wins the People's Choice Award. This year, Benzinga is honoring Aries - Powered by TradeStation.
This year's official 2021 Benzinga Fintech Listmakers include the following categories and and companies:
Best Accelerator
Huddle Fifty
F10 Fintech Incubator
Best Alternative Investments Platform
Vinovest
Mythic Markets
RealVantage
Hometap
CrowdStreet
InvestX
Yieldstreet
T-REX
SolidBlock
FarmTogether
Alumni Ventures
Arrived Homes
Cadre
CARL
Fundrise
Best API
Airbase
GeoComply Solutions Inc.
Winjit Technologies
Apiture
Leaf Trade
Paystand
Hydrogen
Episode Six
Zabo
Bospar
DriveWealth
Even Financial
ViewTrade Holding Corp.
Ally Lending
Best Automated Trading Software
8topuz Wealth Fintech
Priv√© Technologies
MetaTrader
SoFi
Best Broker for Short Selling
Cobra Trading
TradeZero
TD Ameritrade
TradeStation
Best Brokerage for Beginners
Invstr
Gatsby
Robinhood
E*TRADE Financial
Public
Stockpile
Best Brokerage for Forex
Forex.com
IG US
CMC Markets
Saxo Bank
XTB Online Trading
Best Brokerage for Options Trading
Charles Schwab
TradeStation Securities, Inc.
eOption
tastyworks
Best Brokerage for Trading Futures
NinjaTrader
Tradovate
TradeStation Securities, Inc.
Best Canadian Brokerage
Fundmore.ai
Wealthsimple
Questrade
Scotia iTrade
BMO Investorline
Best Data Analysis Tool
Giant Oak Inc.
FeedStock
Accern
S3
New Constructs, LLC
Chainalysis
Sigma Ratings
Riskalyze
Trillium Labs
TitanFlow
Best Day Trading Software
C3 Fund
Market Structure EDGE LLC
Interactive Brokers
Best Financial Literacy Tool
TradeOutLoud LLC
Finimize
gohenry
Google Pay
MarketWatch
Best Financial Planning Software
LendingPoint
Artezio
InvestCloud
Dreams
Even
DailyPay
Lili
NestEgg
Best Financial Research Company
Neuravest Research
TOGGLE AI
InMarket Media
Best InsurTech
Coterie Insurance
BriteCo
FintechOS - Northstar
LiquidX Digital Insurance Platform
Sproutt Life Insurance
Best Investment Research Tech
Inovestor
Market Chameleon
I Know First
Schaeffer's Investment Research
Trading Central
Q.ai
Ziggma Analytics
Moomoo Inc.
Best New Product
eMoney Advisor
Amicus.io
401GO
Confia
Archax
AlphaStream
360 DigiTech
Altruist
CBOT
Plastiq
Douugh
Credit Sesame
M Science
TiiCKER, Inc.
Best Paper Trading Platform
Thinkorswim by TD Ameritrade
Firstrade
Tradier
Best Portfolio Tracker
Accointing AG
Statfolio
Advyzon
Ziggma Analytics, Inc.
Kubera Apps, Inc.
Sharesight
Best Robo-Advisor
Osom Finance
Interactive Advisors
Titan
Best Software for Long Term Cryptocurrency Investments
REINNO
21Shares
BlockFi
iTrust Capital
CoinBase
Best Software for Trading Cryptocurrency
Coinrule
CoinFlip
Voyager Digital
TradeStation Crypto
Genesis
Best Trading Technology
Iris Social Stock App
FlowTrade
Apex Fintech Solutions
Devexperts
TrendSpider LLC
Sterling Trading Tech
TradeStation Securities, Inc.
FUTU Holdings Ltd. - Moomoo Inc.
Most Impactful Fintech Executive
Ryan Rosett, Credibly
Changpeng Zhao, Binance
Gabriele Columbro, FINOS
Most Influential Data Scientist
Juan Pablo Villatoro, CORE Monitoring Systems
Matt Ober, Third Point, LLC
Most Innovative ETF Company
Wilshire Phoenix
Innovator Capital Management (Innovator ETFs)
ARK Invest
Direxion ETFs
Roundhill Investments ETFs
Defiance ETFs
Most Innovative in Capital Markets
Trillium Labs - Surveyor
BOSONIC.digital
Roofstock, Inc.
tZERO Group, Inc.
Securitize
Samurai Data Analytics
Top Financial Influencer
Kenneth Glick, HitTheBid.com
Jaspreet Singh, Minority Mindset
Find out who will take the crown in each category, by joining us on November 9th for the virtual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards ceremony. If you would like to network with the winners and other top companies in Fintech, join us at the after-party in NYC after the ceremony. To participate in this recognition of the next wave of disruptive innovation in financial services, please visit bzawards.com to learn more and secure your spot. For questions contact [email protected].
About Benzinga
Recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America, Benzinga is a holistic solution for high-quality, low-cost, timely content.
The firm's core product portfolio consists of newswires, analytics software, and data services that are easy to consume and help users better act on market intelligence.
In helping investors achieve the next stage of their growth, as well as promote innovation across all spaces, Benzinga hosts thought leadership, networking, and educational events.
