Benzyl Alcohol Market to witness 18.5 thousand units growth | High demand expected in APAC | Technavio

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by the role of benzyl alcohol as a preservative and flavoring agent. Changes in lifestyles and food habits of people have significantly increased the demand for processed foods and beverages globally. In addition, the rise in the disposable incomes of consumers has increased the spending on dining out and the consumption of ready-to-eat foods. Benzyl alcohol is widely used in the food and beverage industry to increase the shelf life of food products. Therefore, the increasing consumption of processed and ready-to-eat foods is expected to drive the growth of the global benzyl alcohol market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the increasing use of benzyl alcohol in personal care products will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth.

Benzyl Alcohol Market: Increasing Use Of Benzyl Alcohol In Personal Care Products

Consumers are increasingly becoming aware of the side effects of parabens and silicones in products such as eye shadows, face creams, wrinkle-free creams, and other night creams. This is forcing personal care product manufacturers to use natural safer alternatives such as benzyl alcohol as a preservative in personal care products and cosmetics such as body lotions, sunscreens, shampoos, soaps, and hair care solutions. This trend is expected to further accelerate the growth of the global benzyl alcohol market during the forecast period.

Benzyl Alcohol Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the benzyl alcohol market by end-user (paints and coatings, personal care, pharmaceutical, and others) and geographic (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

The APAC region led the market in 2021, followed by Europe, North America, MEA, and South America respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth. Governments in many APAC countries are undertaking various initiatives to strengthen healthcare. In addition, about 45%-55% of the global demand for various vaccines is supplied by India. In January 2020, pharmaceutical exports in the country stood at USD 12 – USD 14 billion. All these factors are driving the growth of the benzyl alcohol market in APAC.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.48% Market growth 2020-2024 18.5 thousand units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.34 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 53% Key consumer countries China, Germany, India, US, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Charkit Chemical Co. LLC, Elan Chemical Co., Emerald Performance Materials LLC, Greenfield Global Inc., Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd., Hydrite Chemical Co., INEOS Group Holdings SA, LANXESS AG, Richman Chemical Inc., and Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End user

Market segments

Comparison by End user

Paints and coatings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Personal care - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Charkit Chemical Co. LLC

Elan Chemical Co.

Emerald Performance Materials LLC

Greenfield Global Inc.

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd.

Hydrite Chemical Co.

INEOS Group Holdings SA

LANXESS AG

Richman Chemical Inc.

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

