BEO Investments LLC and Avanti Golf & Marina Form Strategic Alliance in Puerto Vallarta

MIAMI, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BEO Investments LLC, a private equity firm, announced a strategic alliance with Avanti Golf & Marina, a 127-residence luxury development in Marina Vallarta, Puerto Vallarta. Construction to date has been funded with developer's equity. BEO leads U.S. sales distribution and marketing, and serves as capital strategic partner.

A Destination That Doesn't Need an Introduction

Avanti Golf & Marina Vallarta, Mexico. VallartaHeaven.com

Puerto Vallarta has welcomed North American buyers to its luxury coast for half a century. In Marina Vallarta, the master-planned waterfront district, owners walk between marina, fairway, and Pacific, a daily luxury few coastal markets offer at any price. A dozen direct flights connect under six hours.

The Mexican fideicomiso (trust) has secured foreign ownership of coastal real estate for fifty years, making it executable for U.S. buyers.

Strategic Alliance

Continued collaboration with Avanti anticipated on additional Mexico developments.

"Puerto Vallarta is one of the most established destinations in the world, with an ownership framework that has worked for buyers from the U.S. and Canada for decades," said Jean Paul Szita, CEO of BEO. "We chose to bring our capital network and U.S. distribution platform to Avanti because the fundamentals are real and the product beats anything in the U.S. at the same price point."

"After decades of building in Mexico, we have learned that the only thing that endures in this business is the buyer's confidence," said Luis Sabido, Managing Director of Avanti. "BEO is the right partner for what comes next. Their ingenuity and reach put Avanti in front of the audience it was designed for, and we are proud to be working with them."

A New-Construction Luxury Residence on the Pacific

Developed for Avanti Golf & Marina Sapi DE CV, it sits adjacent to the Marina Vallarta Golf Club, seven minutes from the Pacific and ten minutes from the airport. 127 residences span five floor plans, $386,000 to $1.12 million. First-unit delivery estimated June 2027.

Learn more at VallartaHeaven.com.

About BEO:

BEO Investments LLC is a private equity firm that specializes in cross-border transactions across U.S., Mexico, and Latin America, with active mandates in real estate and essential sectors.

Learn more at beovest.com.

Media Contact:

Jordan Alvarado

Chief Strategy Officer

BEO Investments LLC

1395 Brickell Ave, Suite 800

Miami, FL 33131

Phone: +1 (305) 521-7978

[email protected]

Disclaimer. BEO Investments LLC leads U.S. sales marketing distribution for Avanti Golf & Marina Sapi DE CV through VallartaHeaven.com and provides capital structure advisory to the developer. BEO is not the developer, builder, lender, broker, or fiduciary of the project, and no statement in this release creates a partnership, joint venture, or agency between BEO and the project's developer or its affiliates. Avanti is solely responsible for construction, financing, sales execution, delivery, operation, and all buyer obligations. Project information comes from the developer and is not independently verified by BEO. Nothing here is an offer of securities or investment advice. Buyers should review documentation with their advisors.

SOURCE BEO Investments LLC