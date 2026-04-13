BEO Investments LLC Launches SERA: A Capital Intelligence Platform for Private Markets

MIAMI, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BEO Investments LLC ("BEO"), a private equity firm based in Miami, today announced the launch of SERA Capital Intelligence. The platform identifies who is raising private capital, who is deploying it, and how fast capital is moving, delivered as analyzed intelligence to professionals weekly.

SERA Capital Intelligence

Every week, thousands of Regulation D filings hit the SEC. But filings alone only tell you who is raising. They do not reveal which advisers are behind the capital, how raises are progressing, or where momentum is building. That requires connecting multiple regulatory databases, layering in macroeconomic signals, and analyzing the result. Most firms do not have the infrastructure to do this internally. SERA does it automatically.

SERA tracks 14,900+ qualified Form D filings and cross-references them against 1.6 million SEC Form ADV fund vehicle records and 29,000+ registered investment advisers. It integrates data from seven government feeds: SEC EDGAR, Form ADV, FRED, U.S. Treasury, CME, CBOE, and IAPD. Every filing receives a proprietary AI capital assessment evaluating raise momentum, raise momentum and capital positioning, and capital status.

"We built SERA because our firm needed to see both sides of the private capital market before making investment decisions," said Jean Paul Szita, Chief Executive Officer at BEO Investments. "Who is raising, who is deploying, and how the macro environment is shaping capital flows. When we realized no product at any price point connected Form D activity to Form ADV adviser data in a single report, we brought it to market. No platform to log into, no download limits. Every report you receive is yours to keep."

SERA serves two markets.

SERA Market Intelligence is built for securities attorneys, fund administrators, and compliance professionals who need to know what is moving in private capital markets each week.

SERA Investor Intelligence is built for fund sponsors and GPs who need to know which specific advisers are writing checks right now, into which sectors, and at what size.

Both products deliver a 15,000-entry RIA directory with 95% contact coverage, 1,800+ fund vehicles matched to their managing advisers, raise benchmarks, and macro analysis connecting Federal Reserve policy, Treasury yields, and volatility to private capital activity.

"Capital raisers usually work from a static list of names and hope someone picks up. SERA tells them which specific advisers deployed this week and into which sectors. That is the difference between cold calling and calling someone who just wrote a check," said Jordan Alvarado, Chief Strategy Officer at BEO.

BEO Investments LLC is a private equity firm specializing in institutional-quality investment strategies across real estate, technology and essential sectors, led by a management team with over 25 years of experience and $2.8 billion in closed transactions. SERA was built from the same analytical infrastructure BEO uses to evaluate and deploy capital. Additional intelligence capabilities are in development.

A complimentary weekly SERA Market Briefing and full product details are available at https://beovest.com/sera.

Media Contact:

Jordan Alvarado

Chief Strategy Officer

BEO Investments LLC

1395 Brickell Ave, Suite 800

Miami, FL 33131

Phone: +1 (305) 521-7978

[email protected]

SOURCE BEO Investments LLC