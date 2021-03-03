Berg-Hansen turns to Sabre to enhance traveler experience

SOUTHLAKE, Texas and OSLO, Norway, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Berg-Hansen, the largest travel management company (TMC) in the Nordics, has signed a multi-year deal with Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), the leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry. The agreement marks a new chapter in Berg-Hansen's strategy, which continually focuses on delivering enhanced traveler experience to the Nordic market.

"We need a technology partner to help us build technology for our future growth in the Nordics," said Per Arne Villadsen, CEO at Berg-Hansen. "Through Sabre, we're now able to leverage the latest technology to create compelling shopping experiences for our customers – and our agents have access to the broadest reach of travelers. Alongside this, we're making long-term investments in technology to support our future growth."

Berg-Hansen will use Sabre's industry-leading technology to boost its revenue and make sure travelers will get access to all prices and products available. One key focus will be on Sabre's Native APIs, which support open-platform development. This technology will enable the TMC to create its own platform and build an application that connects to the Sabre Red 360 agency desktop. This will empower Berg-Hansen to handle bookings from multiple sources.

"Agencies like Berg-Hansen are looking to secure a competitive edge," said Salman Syed, vice president – EMEA for Sabre Travel Solutions. "They need to stay agile as the global situation develops – and they recognize the role advanced technology can play in their success. Many are therefore choosing a partner like Sabre that can demonstrate increased innovation in technological development; we acted fast amid the pandemic to accelerate our technology investment and ensure we have the financial strength to position agencies for long-term success well beyond the crisis."

Sabre, which has been steadily winning business throughout the pandemic, is working towards its long-term vision of creating a new marketplace for personalized travel. The technology company has already invested in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) capabilities, which will be successively rolled out through its suite of technology this year.

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is the leading technology provider to the global travel industry. Sabre's software, data, mobile and distribution solutions are used by hundreds of airlines and thousands of hotel properties to manage critical operations, including passenger and guest reservations, revenue management, flight, network and crew management. Sabre also operates a leading global travel marketplace, which processes more than US$120 billion of global travel spend annually by connecting travel buyers and suppliers. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world.

About Berg-Hansen

Berg-Hansen was established in 1875 and is today one of Norway's largest travel agency chains. We are a Norwegian-owned full-service agency that delivers all types of travel services from private travel to business travel, conferences, events and company trips. Our strength is the ability to combine technology with knowledge of the tourism market.

