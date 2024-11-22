Bergdorf Goodman Launches "Toast of the Town" For Holiday 2024

The luxury retailer pays homage to New York City for the holiday season with its iconic windows, unparalleled product curation, and a 360-degree marketing campaign

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bergdorf Goodman today unveiled, "Toast of the Town," the luxury retailer's holiday initiative for 2024. Inspired by the exciting energy and glamour of New York City, the grand emporium's home for over a century, the theme will come to life throughout the store, its digital channels, and the world-famous Fifth Avenue windows. Each facet of the holiday programming this year aims to surprise and delight customers through the distinct Bergdorf Goodman aesthetic lens.

Natasha Lyonne for "Toast of the Town." Bergdorf Goodman Holiday Windows. Credit: Ricky Zehavi

A New York City institution, the holiday windows were unveiled on November 21, 2024. This year's windows celebrate Fifth Avenue, where Bergdorf Goodman's continued investment in dazzling windows lends a celebratory air to the legendary luxury thoroughfare's 200th anniversary. In keeping with tradition, the windows were developed in-house over the last year by the luxury retailer's visionary design team. Of the nine windows across the women's and men's stores, each one highlights a specific aspect of the avenue's enduring legacy.

From Marcus Garvey Park to Washington Square, the leafy havens are saluted in vivid shades of green with creatures, statues, and foliage. The hustle and bustle of the city is vibrantly illuminated in the window dedicated to the instantly recognizable yellow taxicab. Meanwhile, the famous lions of the New York Public Library are bathed in a rich red glow alongside literary iconography. A longstanding pastime for visitors, sightseeing is symbolized through various landmarks including many historic buildings and the monumental clocks that punctuate the avenue. The line-up would not be complete without an acknowledgement of Bergdorf Goodman's own significance with a lavender-hued depiction of the fantastical fashion that awaits inside. Across the street at Goodman's, the Men's store, the windows share the same spirit, highlighting street signs, window shopping, walking tours, and the treasured holiday parades. The fashion designers featured in the windows include Marc Jacobs, Michael Kors, Valentino, Thom Browne, Grace Ling, Prabal Gurung, and more.

Launching on November 24, Bergdorf Goodman's "Toast of the Town" film campaign spotlights the city's singular energy and style originals who make it tick. The quintessential New Yorker Natasha Lyonne plays cab driver to an array of fashion world darlings including Christopher John Rogers, Carolina Herrera's Wes Gordon, Willy Chavarria accompanied by Dara Allen, and Bergdorf Goodman's own Linda Fargo. The film documents the famous and the fabulous as they come and go, catching snippets of conversation while they head out for the evening. The most fashionable destination, as we learn in the last scene, is Bergdorf Goodman, where one can step through the legendary doors and become the toast of the town.

To articulate the unique experience of Bergdorf Goodman during the holidays, the retailer partnered with celebrated illustrator, Carly Kuhn to create evocative imagery through her signature drawings. Kuhn's work will show up across various touch points including the print book, social and online, as well as through playful stickers adorned on shopping bags. The creative team concocted a group of archetypal individuals through which the unparalleled product edit is championed. Dubbed the "Fashionable Lives," these personas include the Uptown Hostess, Celebrated Artist, Man About Town, and Downtown It Girl, each with their own curated point-of-view. The exclusive-driven product assortment is further amplified by way of the print book and digital channels, offering specialized luxury gift guides and style stories designed to inspire customers.

Throughout the season, the halls of Bergdorf Goodman will be energized with holiday magic and exceptional experiences. With exclusive products from over 200 leading luxury brands, customers can expect to find the very best in luxury, from fashion to jewelry, beauty to decorative home and menswear. The consumer-facing programming will include personal appearances from key designers, in-store musical entertainment, personalization opportunities, and the beloved Breakfast with Santa series, among others. Special pop-up tasting experiences will be available to visitors while a customized BG-lavender taxi cab will be making same-day deliveries across the city.

Now in its second year, The Bergdorf Goodness Foundation Fund is a social responsibility initiative focused on improving the lives of underserved communities in New York City through experiences in the arts. Culture for One will return as this season's beneficiary. The organization enriches the lives of New York City children in foster care through the transformative power of the arts, offering programs that inspire creativity, build community, and open doors to new possibilities. By nurturing their talents and interests, Culture for One empowers children to envision brighter futures and pursue their full potential. During the season, customers will have the opportunity to join the retailer in donating to this important initiative. Customers can donate to Culture for One via a point-of-sale campaign in-store and on a dedicated landing page online.

Neiman Marcus Group's Power of One People Strategy continues with a new tradition – the Magic Maker Series. Building on the remarkable success of last year's inaugural program, this associate recognition campaign highlights the many teams that contribute to the ongoing legacy of creating holiday magic, and Revolutionizing Luxury Experiences for its customers across NMG.

