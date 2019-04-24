Berger Montague Announces Two Lateral Hires of Top Associates

PHILADELPHIA, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Berger Montague PC is pleased to announce that attorneys Krysten Connon and Amey Park have joined the Firm's Philadelphia office. Ms. Connon and Ms. Park are talented, passionate, and proven litigators with a demonstrated record of achievement. Krysten and Amey join several other recent hires at Berger Montague, which has undergone significant growth over the past year as it has moved into its new office headquarters at 1818 Market Street in Philadelphia and expanded its practice areas to serve a broader array of clients.

Krysten Connon, who previously practiced as a litigation associate at Pepper Hamilton LLP, joined the Firm's Employment & Unpaid Wages practice group, where she will concentrate on wage and hour class and collective actions arising under the Fair Labor Standards Act and state laws. She graduated summa cum laude – number one overall – from the Drexel University School of Law, and is a Phi Beta Kappa graduate of the University of Maryland. Following law school, Krysten served as a federal judicial law clerk before joining Pepper Hamilton's commercial litigation department, where she represented clients in complex commercial litigation and arbitration matters. Most recently, Krysten worked at Women Against Abuse, where she litigated cases originating as domestic violence matters. Additionally, she co-authored the 2015 Oxford University Press book, Living in the Crosshairs: The Untold Stories of Anti-Abortion Terrorism, which presents the results of extensive interviews with abortion providers around the intersections of law, policy, and anti-abortion violence. Krysten currently serves on the Board of Directors of Planned Parenthood Southeastern Pennsylvania.

Amey Park previously practiced as a litigation associate at Schnader Harrison Segal & Lewis LLP, where she represented clients in a wide variety of civil litigation matters, including commercial litigation, financial services litigation, product liability, premises liability, and fiduciary litigation for financial institutions involving charitable trusts. She graduated from Temple University Beasley School of Law, where she was a Beasley Scholarship Recipient, and earned her B.A. from Wheaton College. During law school, Amey served as a Judicial Intern for the Honorable Marie E. Lihotz of the Superior Court of New Jersey, Appellate Division. Earlier this month, The Legal Intelligencer named Amey a "Lawyer on the Fast Track." She was one of only 25 attorneys in Pennsylvania under the age of 40 who were selected to receive this prestigious honor. Amey has joined Berger Montague's Consumer Protection practice group, where she will concentrate on protecting and vindicating the rights of consumers who have been harmed by dangerous and defective products, false advertising, and illegal fees.

Firm Chairman Eric L. Cramer commented upon the new hires: "We are thrilled to have attracted such talented lawyers to our Firm to join our successful and growing employment and consumer protection litigation practices. Both Krysten and Amey will help these fantastic groups advocate for our clients in cases on behalf of workers and consumers throughout the country. Our clients hire us, and cases are referred to us, because of our resources and reputation, but mostly because of the people who work here. Our team exemplifies excellence and constitutes a key competitive advantage for our Firm. We strive to attract and develop the most talented, brilliant, ethical, and passionate people to fight for the interests of our clients, and Krysten and Amey fit perfectly into our culture."

Berger Montague is a national plaintiffs' law firm headquartered in Philadelphia with additional offices in Minneapolis, MN and Washington, D.C. The Firm litigates complex civil cases and class actions in federal and state courts throughout the United States. Berger Montague has played lead roles in major cases for 49 years and has recovered well over $30 billion for its clients and the classes they have represented.

