Berger Montague Expands Its Premier Antitrust Practice with Addition of Two Attorneys

Berger Montague

28 Sep, 2023, 09:05 ET

Berger Montague is now powered by more than 90 attorneys across seven offices in the United States and Canada, having experienced considerable growth in 2023.

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Complex litigation powerhouse Berger Montague is pleased to announce that the firm has bolstered its antitrust practice with the addition of Zachary Caplan as a Shareholder and Grace Ann Brew as an Associate. Both new additions will work out of the firm's Philadelphia headquarters.

Mr. Caplan returns to Berger Montague following a year and a half of service with the Antitrust Division of the U.S. Department of Justice. While at the Justice Department, he led teams investigating anticompetitive conduct in the healthcare space, engaged with senior leadership on a statement of interest arguing that a major non-profit organization is subject to antitrust law, and assisted with fast-paced monopolization litigation. He also served on the Division-wide Discovery and Technology Working Group where he contributed to guidelines for all attorneys on various e-discovery topics. Prior to his work at the Justice Department, Mr. Caplan was an attorney with Berger Montague for a decade, having been elevated to Shareholder status before his departure. During his previous tenure at the firm, he helped develop and litigate various antitrust cases resulting in hundreds of millions of dollars in recoveries for consumers, workers, businesses, and public entities. Mr. Caplan is a graduate of New York University and the University of Pennsylvania Law School.

Ms. Brew comes to Berger Montague following a clerkship with the Honorable Maryellen Noreika in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware. Ms. Brew is a graduate of Stanford Law School, where she received high pro bono distinction for her work with various organizations including Legal Aid at Work and the ACLU of Pennsylvania. She earned the Judge Thelton E. Henderson Prize for Outstanding Performance for her work in Stanford's Juelsgaard Intellectual Property and Innovation Clinic. While in law school, Ms. Brew worked as a summer associate at a civil rights litigation firm specializing in prisoners' rights class actions and interned for the Los Angeles City Attorney's Civil Litigation Branch. She served as a member of the Stanford Law Review and a managing editor of the Stanford Journal of Civil Rights & Civil Liberties. Ms. Brew completed her undergraduate degree at Pomona College, where she studied English and Classics.

"We are very excited to welcome Zach back to the firm and Grace Ann to the firm," said Berger Montague Chairman Eric Cramer. "Zach's recent experience in antitrust enforcement on behalf of the United States adds considerable depth and expertise that will benefit the firm and our clients. Grace Ann's sterling credentials, including her federal clerkship experience, will bolster our team of highly-talented and motivated antitrust lawyers. The addition of Zach and Grace Ann is further evidence that Berger Montague is succeeding in creating an environment where thoughtful, creative, aggressive, and diligent attorneys seek to practice."

Within the past year alone, the firm has added more than a dozen attorneys across various practice groups and opened offices in San Francisco, California, Wilmington, Delaware, and its first international office in Toronto, Canada.

Berger Montague PC is a full-spectrum plaintiffs' law firm that litigates complex civil cases and class actions in federal and state courts throughout the United States and Canada. For 53 years, Berger Montague has played lead roles in consequential, precedent-setting cases and has recovered more than $36 billion for its clients and the classes they have represented. A pioneer in the use of class actions in antitrust and securities litigation, the firm has since expanded into consumer, employment, environmental, and insurance litigation. Today, Berger Montague has more than 90 lawyers across eight offices, including its headquarters in Philadelphia, as well as offices in Minneapolis, San Diego, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Wilmington, Delaware, and Toronto, Canada. 

