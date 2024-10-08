BERGER MONTAGUE NAMED CO-LEAD COUNSEL IN CHANGE HEALTHCARE, INC. CUSTOMER DATA SECURITY BREACH LITIGATION

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Berger Montague, the national plaintiffs' law firm, has been named co-lead counsel representing health care providers in the Change Healthcare, Inc. Customer Data Security Breach Litigation.

"We are pleased to represent health care providers and help them obtain justice," remarked Berger Montague's attorney E. Michelle Drake. "Providers struggled to run their practices and provide vital services patients rely on during the shutdown, and they should not be the ones to bear the financial burdens caused by Change Healthcare's negligence," added Ms. Drake.

Change Healthcare, a subsidiary of UnitedHealth Group, is one of the largest health payment processing companies in the world. It acts as a clearing house for 15 billion medical claims each year—accounting for nearly 40 percent of all claims in the United States. In February 2024, the Russian ransomware group ALPHV/BlackCat took advantage of substandard security policies at Change Healthcare in a cyberattack that caused Change Healthcare to take its systems offline. Healthcare providers and pharmacies across the country were essentially cut off from insurance payers, leaving many scrambling to find ways to keep their doors open with no income for weeks or even months after the attack. Healthcare providers and pharmacies are still feeling the effects of the shutdown.

On October 2, 2024, Judge Donovan Frank of the U.S. District Court District of Minnesota appointed lead counsel in the lawsuits that were filed on behalf healthcare providers and patients in the wake of the cyberattack. E. Michelle Drake of Berger Montague was appointed co-lead counsel on behalf of healthcare providers including doctors, hospitals and pharmacies.

The case is In re: Change Healthcare, Inc. Customer Data Security Breach Litigation, MDL No. 24-3108 (DWF/DJF) in the U.S. District Court District of Minnesota.

Berger Montague is one of the nation's preeminent law firms focusing on complex civil litigation, class actions, and mass torts in federal and state courts throughout the United States. The firm is active in the fields of data breach, consumer protection, antitrust, commercial litigation, defective products, environmental law, employment law, securities, and whistleblower cases, among many other practice areas. For more than 50 years, Berger Montague has played lead roles in precedent-setting cases and has recovered over $60 billion for its clients and the classes they have represented. Berger Montague is headquartered in Philadelphia and has offices in Minneapolis, Chicago, San Diego, San Francisco, Toronto, Washington, D.C., and Wilmington, DE.

