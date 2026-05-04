Berger Montague PC Investigates Meta Platforms, Inc.'s Board of Directors for Breach of Fiduciary Duty (NASDAQ: META)

PHILADELPHIA, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National plaintiffs' law firm Berger Montague PC advises shareholders of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: META) ("Meta" or the "Company") about an investigation into Meta's Board of Directors (the "Board") for potential breaches of fiduciary duties owed to the Company and its shareholders. The investigation focuses on whether the Board failed to exercise appropriate oversight regarding certain privacy concerns and the Company's artificial intelligence training practices.

Shareholders of Meta may learn more about this investigation by contacting Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at [email protected] or (215) 875-3015 or Caitlin Adorni at [email protected] or (267) 764- 4865 or visit our website.

Meta is a global technology company headquartered in Menlo Park, Calif. that develops social media and communication platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and other services, providing innovative digital products, advertising solutions, and immersive experiences across its global user base.

About Berger Montague

Berger Montague is one of the nation's preeminent law firms focusing on complex civil litigation, class actions, and mass torts in federal and state courts throughout the United States. With more than $2.4 billion in 2025 post-trial judgments alone, the Firm is a leader in the fields of complex litigation, antitrust, consumer protection, defective products, environmental law, employment law, securities, and whistleblower cases, among many other practice areas. For over 55 years, Berger Montague has played leading roles in precedent-setting cases and has recovered over $50 billion for its clients and the classes they have represented. Berger Montague is headquartered in Philadelphia and has offices in Chicago; Malvern, PA; Minneapolis; San Diego; San Francisco; Toronto, Canada; Washington, D.C., and Wilmington, DE.

For more information or to discuss your rights, please contact:

Andrew Abramowitz

Berger Montague

(215) 875-3015

[email protected]

Caitlin Adorni

Berger Montague

(267) 764-4865

[email protected]

SOURCE Berger Montague