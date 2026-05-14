INVESTOR ALERT: Berger Montague Advises Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: VITL) Investors to Inquire About a Securities Fraud Class Action by May 26, 2026

PHILADELPHIA, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National plaintiffs' law firm Berger Montague PC announces a class action lawsuit against Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: VITL) ("Vital Farms" or the "Company") on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired Vital Farms shares during the period from May 8, 2025 through February 26, 2026 (the "Class Period").

Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased or acquired Vital Farms securities during the Class Period may, no later than May 26, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. To learn your rights, CLICK HERE.

The Company, headquartered in Austin, Texas, is a food company focused on producing pasture-raised eggs and dairy products through a network of independent farms.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants misled investors by portraying the risks associated with the rollout of the Company's enterprise resource planning ("ERP") system as hypothetical, while failing to disclose the true risks of delay.

The lawsuit further alleges that when the ERP rollout resulted in delays, Vital Farms downplayed the impact of those delays. In reality, these delays caused the Company to miss its full-year 2025 earnings guidance and earnings per share consensus expectations. As a result, investors suffered damages as shares lost more than 10% of their value in a single trading day.

If you are a Vital Farms investor and would like to learn more about this action, CLICK HERE or please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at [email protected] or (215) 875-3015, or Caitlin Adorni at [email protected] or (267)764-4865.

About Berger Montague

Berger Montague is one of the nation's preeminent law firms focusing on complex civil litigation, class actions, and mass torts in federal and state courts throughout the United States. With more than $2.4 billion in 2025 post-trial judgments alone, the Firm is a leader in the fields of complex litigation, antitrust, consumer protection, defective products, environmental law, employment law, securities, and whistleblower cases, among many other practice areas. For over 55 years, Berger Montague has played leading roles in precedent-setting cases and has recovered over $50 billion for its clients and the classes they have represented. Berger Montague is headquartered in Philadelphia and has offices in Chicago; Malvern, PA; Minneapolis; San Diego; San Francisco; Toronto, Canada; Washington, D.C., and Wilmington, DE.

For more information or to discuss your rights, please contact:

Andrew Abramowitz

Berger Montague

(215) 875-3015

[email protected]

Caitlin Adorni

Berger Montague

(267) 764-4865

[email protected]

SOURCE Berger Montague