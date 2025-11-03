Berger Montague PC Investigating Claims on Behalf of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE: JHX) Investors After Class Action Filing

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- National plaintiffs' law firm Berger Montague PC announces a class action lawsuit against James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE: JHX) ("James Hardie" or the "Company") on behalf of investors who purchased James Hardie common stock and American Depositary Shares during the period of May 20, 2025 through August 18, 2025 (the "Class Period").

Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased James Hardie securities during the Class Period may, no later than December 23, 2025 , seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. To learn your rights, CLICK HERE .

James Hardie, based in Dublin, Ireland, is a multinational building materials company, producing fiber cement and related construction products.

According to the Complaint, during the Class Period, James Hardie made false and misleading statements regarding the Company's product demand and inventory levels. Although internal data showed that distributors were reducing inventory as early as April 2025, the Company continued to assure investors that demand remained strong and inventory levels were normal. However, on August 19, 2025, James Hardie disclosed a 12% decline in segment sales and cautioned of continued weakness. Following this news, the Company's stock fell over 34% in a single trading day.

If you are a James Hardie investor and would like to learn more about this action, CLICK HERE or please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at [email protected] or (215) 875-3015, or Caitlin Adorni at [email protected] or (267)764-4865.

About Berger Montague

Berger Montague, with offices in Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Delaware, Washington, D.C., San Diego, San Francisco, Chicago, Malvern, PA, and Toronto has been a pioneer in securities class action litigation since its founding in 1970. Berger Montague has represented individual and institutional investors for over five decades and serves as lead counsel in courts throughout the United States.

