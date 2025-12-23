Berger Montague PC Investigates Uber Technologies, Inc.'s Board of Directors for Breach of Fiduciary Duty (NYSE: UBER)

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- National plaintiffs' law firm Berger Montague PC advises shareholders of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) ("Uber" or the "Company") about an investigation into Uber's Board of Directors (the "Board") for potential breaches of fiduciary duties owed to the Company and its shareholders, including whether the Board failed to exercise appropriate oversight and governance in connection with rider safety and driver's background checks.

Shareholders of UBER may learn more about this investigation by contacting Berger Montague: Radha Raghavan at [email protected] or (215) 875-4698, or Andrew Abramowitz at [email protected] or (215) 875-3015 or by CLICKING HERE .

Uber is a multinational transportation company headquartered in San Francisco that provides ride-hailing services, courier services, food delivery, and freight transportation through its digital platform

About Berger Montague

Berger Montague is one of the nation's preeminent law firms focusing on complex civil litigation, class actions, and mass torts in federal and state courts throughout the United States. With more than $2.4 billion in 2025 post-trial judgments alone, the Firm is a leader in the fields of complex litigation, antitrust, consumer protection, defective products, environmental law, employment law, securities, and whistleblower cases, among many other practice areas. For over 55 years, Berger Montague has played leading roles in precedent-setting cases and has recovered over $50 billion for its clients and the classes they have represented. Berger Montague is headquartered in Philadelphia and has offices in Chicago; Malvern, PA; Minneapolis; San Diego; San Francisco; Toronto, Canada; Washington, D.C., and Wilmington, DE.

