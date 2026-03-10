Berger Montague PC Investigating Claims on Behalf of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) Investors After Class Action Filing

PHILADELPHIA, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National plaintiffs' law firm Berger Montague PC announces a class action lawsuit against Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) ("Eos" or the "Company") on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired Eos shares during the period from November 5, 2025 through February 26, 2026 (the "Class Period").

Eos, headquartered in Edison, NJ, manufactures energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and industrial applications.

According to the lawsuit, Eos and its senior executives failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company was unable to achieve the production and capacity utilization necessary to reach previous guidance; (2) the Company's battery line downtime was significantly in excess of industry norms; (3) it took significantly longer for Eos's automated bipolar production to hit quality targets; and (4) the Company's inadequate systems and processes prevented it from ensuring reasonably accurate guidance.

As the complaint alleges, investors learned the true state of Eos's operations and finances on February 26, 2026, when the Company announced fourth quarter and full-year 2025 results. Among other things, Eos reported full-year revenue of $114.2 million, well below previous forecasts of $150 to $160 million, and an adjusted EBITDA loss of $219 million. Management attributed these results, in part, to "battery line downtime ran well above industry norms" and "the ability for the automated bipolar production to hit quality targets took longer than expected." The Company further disclosed it had "uncovered inefficiencies that result in longer end-to-end production times."

On this news, Eos shares fell $4.39 per share, more than 39%, to close at $6.74 per share on February 26, 2026.

SOURCE Berger Montague