NASDAQ: ENPH INVESTOR ALERT: Berger Montague Advises Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) Investors of an April 20, 2026 Deadline

PHILADELPHIA, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National plaintiffs' law firm Berger Montague PC announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) ("Enphase" or the "Company") on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Enphase securities during the period from April 22, 2025 through October 28, 2025 (the "Class Period").

The Company, headquartered in Fremont, California, is an energy technology company that develops solar microinverters and battery energy storage systems.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose that Enphase was experiencing elevated channel inventory and lacked the ability to adequately manage those levels. The Complaint further alleges that Defendants overstated the Company's ability to offset the anticipated decline in demand stemming from the accelerated expiration of the Residential Clean Energy Credit under Section 25D of the Internal Revenue Code, thereby overstating Enphase's revenue prospects.

On October 28, 2025, Enphase announced its third quarter 2025 results and disclosed that it expected 2025 to conclude on a weak note, citing excess channel inventory and reduced battery shipments in the fourth quarter. Management also stated that the expiration of the 25D Credit would negatively affect first quarter 2026 revenues.

Following this disclosure, Enphase's share price declined $5.56 per share, or 15.15%, to close at $31.14 per share on October 29, 2025.

