Berger Montague PC Investigating Claims on Behalf of Six Flags Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: FUN) Investors After Class Action Filing

News provided by

Berger Montague

Nov 07, 2025, 15:44 ET

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- National plaintiffs' law firm Berger Montague PC announces that a class action lawsuit against Six Flags Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: FUN) ("Six Flags" or the "Company") has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired Six Flags shares July 1, 2024 through November 5, 2025 (the "Class Period"), including in connection with the merger between Six Flags and Cedar Fair L.P. (the "Merger").

Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased Six Flags securities during the Class Period may, no later than January 5, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. To learn your rights, CLICK HERE .

Six Flags, headquartered in Arlington, Texas, operates amusement parks across North America.

According to the lawsuit, the registration statement and prospectus published in connection with the Merger did not accurately reflect Six Flags' financial and operational condition. The complaint alleges that, despite executives' claims of transformational investment, Six Flags had long suffered from underinvestment, leaving its parks in need of substantial additional capital and operational spending.

On July 1, 2024, the merger's closing date, Six Flags stock traded above $55 per share, but thereafter fell to as low as $20, a decline of nearly 64%.

If you are a Six Flags investor and would like to learn more about this action, CLICK HERE  or please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at [email protected] or (215) 875-3015, or Caitlin Adorni at [email protected] or (267)764-4865.

About Berger Montague
Berger Montague, with offices in Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Delaware, Washington, D.C., San Diego, San Francisco, Chicago, Malvern, PA, and Toronto has been a pioneer in securities class action litigation since its founding in 1970. Berger Montague has represented individual and institutional investors for over five decades and serves as lead counsel in courts throughout the United States.

For more information or to discuss your rights, please contact:
Andrew Abramowitz
Senior Counsel
Berger Montague
(215) 875-3015
[email protected]

Caitlin Adorni
Director of Portfolio & Institutional Client Monitoring Services
Berger Montague
(267) 764-4865
[email protected] 

SOURCE Berger Montague

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Berger Montague PC Investigating Claims on Behalf of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI) Investors After Class Action Filing

Berger Montague PC Investigating Claims on Behalf of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI) Investors After Class Action Filing

National plaintiffs' law firm Berger Montague PC announces that a class action lawsuit against Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI) ("Fiserv" or the "Company")...
SINA DEADLINE REMINDER: Berger Montague Reminds Sina Corporation Investors of Important Class Action Lawsuit Deadline

SINA DEADLINE REMINDER: Berger Montague Reminds Sina Corporation Investors of Important Class Action Lawsuit Deadline

National plaintiffs' law firm Berger Montague PC announces a class action lawsuit against Sina Corporation (Other: SINA) ("Sina" or the "Company") on ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics