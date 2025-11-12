Berger Montague PC Investigating Claims on Behalf of Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: TLX) After Class Action Filing

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- National plaintiffs' law firm Berger Montague PC announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: TLX) ("Telix" or the "Company") on behalf of investors who purchased Telix securities during the period of February 21, 2025 through August 28, 2025 (the "Class Period").

Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased Telix securities during the Class Period may, no later than January 9, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class.

Telix, headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, is a biopharmaceutical company developing diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceutical products.

During the Class Period, defendants allegedly made false or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the Company had overstated its progress with prostate cancer therapeutic candidates and exaggerated the quality of its supply chain and partners. As a result, statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects were allegedly false, misleading, or lacked a reasonable basis. According to the complaint, when the true state of the Telix's business became public, investors suffered significant losses.

