Berger Montague PC Investigating Potential Claims on Behalf of goeasy Ltd. Investors (OTC: EHMEF)

PHILADELPHIA, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National plaintiffs' law firm Berger Montague PC announces that it is investigating potential claims against goeasy Ltd. (OTC: EHMEF) ("goeasy" or the "Company") on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired goeasy shares during the period of May 7, 2024 through March 9, 2026.

Headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, goeasy describes itself as one of Canada's leading non-prime consumer lenders, offering a full suite of leasing and lending products to the non-prime consumer.

The investigation relates to goeasy's announcement on March 10, 2026, that it expected to incur an incremental charge-off in Q4 2025 of approximately $178 million (CAD) relating to its Lendcare business against gross consumer loans receivable of $5.5 billion (CAD) as at December 31, 2025, as well as a related write-down of approximately $55 million (CAD) for loan interest and fees.

The Company further disclosed that it anticipates total net charge-offs (including the incremental charge-off referenced above) of approximately $331 million (CAD) in the quarter. Accordingly, the Company is withdrawing its previously issued Q4 2025 outlook and three-year forecast.

In response to these disclosures, the price of goeasy shares (OTC: EHMEF) declined precipitously, from a closing price of $84.44 per share on March 9, 2026 to a close of $36.67 – a decline of $47.77, or more than 56%, in a single trading session.

