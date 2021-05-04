Berkeley Research Group Divests Non-Core Service Line

EMERYVILLE, Calif., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkeley Research Group (BRG), a global strategic advisory and expert consulting firm, announced today that it has divested certain non-core assets as part of its strategy to position itself for its next decade of growth.

BRG signed a binding agreement to sell certain assets related to its non-US Global Investigations business to J.S. Held, LLC ("Held"). The agreement includes the transfer of approximately 30 people, representing a small percentage of BRG's global headcount. The transaction is effective May 1, 2021. In certain jurisdictions, there will be a brief transition services period before engagements and personnel are transferred to Held. Active and ongoing client engagements will be performed without disruption or delay.

"We're constantly looking for ways to best position our business and deploy resources in a way that focuses BRG's offerings for our clients and for growth," said BRG Principal Executive Officer Tri MacDonald. "At this juncture of our growth and development, following on our strongest-ever quarter, we are pleased to have taken a step to align our business for the next decade of success."

This announcement follows a December 23, 2020, announcement regarding the appointment of Dr. David J. Teece as executive chairman and MacDonald as principal executive officer.

About BRG

Berkeley Research Group, LLC (BRG) is a global consulting firm that helps leading organizations advance in three key areas: disputes and investigations, corporate finance, and performance improvement and advisory. Headquartered in California with offices around the world, we are an integrated group of experts, industry leaders, academics, data scientists and professionals working across borders and disciplines. We harness our collective expertise to deliver the inspired insights and practical strategies our clients need to stay ahead of what's next. Visit thinkbrg.com to learn more.

