Professor Pablo T. Spiller Joins BRG's Expanding International Arbitration Practice in New York City

NEW YORK, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkeley Research Group (BRG) today announced the further expansion of its international arbitration and cross-border disputes team with the appointment of Pablo T. Spiller, one of the world's leading experts in the field.

Prof. Spiller joins BRG's team of financial economists led by International Arbitration practice co-chairs and Managing Directors Daniela Bambaci and Santiago Dellepiane. He also rejoins his former colleague Dr. Manuel A. Abdala, who joined BRG last month.

The Jeffrey A. Jacobs Distinguished Professor Emeritus of Business and Technology at the Haas School of Business, University of California (UC), Berkeley, Prof. Spiller joins BRG as a managing director in its New York office. His consulting and expert testimony experience extends to over 180 litigation and international arbitration cases involving contractual and treaty disputes, in which he has offered opinions on damages, economic interpretation of contracts and regulatory issues.

Prof. Spiller said: "I am excited to be launching this next stage of my consulting career at BRG in the company of my former colleagues Daniela, Santiago and Manuel. Daniela and Santiago have established one of the most dynamic and entrepreneurial expert groups in the field of international arbitration. I relish the opportunity to merge our respective capabilities for the benefit of our current and future clients."

Bambaci said: "Welcoming Pablo to BRG cements our position as one of the world's foremost International Arbitration practices, and we are delighted to have him on board. Our continued growth ensures our clients can access an unrivalled bench of testifying experts and the skills and talent of our global team of professionals."

Dellepiane added: "Our clients come to us to help with their most significant matters, so we are delighted to respond by adding another highly active, market-leading expert who has worked in numerous jurisdictions around the world and has been a mentor to us and leader in our field. We know that together we will continue to grow an outstanding, agile team that is greater than the sum of its parts and will support Pablo's busy schedule of cases alongside our own. We can't wait to start working together again."

"Pablo's remarkable research record on regulatory and institutional economics at U.C. Berkeley, coupled with his extensive experience as researcher, advisor and testifying expert, fits perfectly with our firm's DNA. International expansion is a critical element of BRG's projected growth. Our International Arbitration practice is going from strength to strength, and, with the addition of Professor Spiller, we can count on significant synergies within the practice and the rest of the firm," concluded David Teece, BRG's cofounder and executive chairman and a Professor of the Graduate School at UC Berkeley.

BRG's International Arbitration practice includes 24 experts listed in Who's Who Legal, of whom seven are Global Elite Thought Leaders. The practice has experts and staff around the world, including in Beijing, Boston, Buenos Aires, Chicago, Dallas, Dubai, Hong Kong, Johannesburg, London, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Paris, Perth, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, San Francisco, Singapore and Washington, DC.

About Prof. Spiller

In addition to his consulting career, Prof. Spiller has published 10 books and over 110 academic articles. He has held professorships and research positions at institutions including the University of Pennsylvania, University of Illinois, Stanford University's Hoover Institution and the National Bureau of Economic Research. He is a former president of the International Society for New Institutional Economics and served as special advisor to the director at the Bureau of Economics of the US Federal Trade Commission.

About BRG

Berkeley Research Group, LLC is a global consulting firm that helps leading organizations advance in three key areas: economics, disputes and investigations; corporate finance; and performance improvement and advisory. Headquartered in California with offices around the world, we are an integrated group of experts, industry leaders, academics, data scientists and professionals working across borders and disciplines. We harness our collective expertise to deliver the inspired insights and practical strategies our clients need to stay ahead of what's next. Visit thinkbrg.com to learn more.

SOURCE Berkeley Research Group, LLC