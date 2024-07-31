Berkeys Plumbing, A/C, & Electrical Named Best of Home Services for Northeast Tarrant County

DALLAS, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkeys Plumbing, A/C, & Electrical has announced that they have been named Living Magazine's Reader's Choice for Best of Northeast Tarrant County for Home Services in 2024.

Bubba Thurman, president of Berkeys, the company that offers America's highest-rated brands of plumbing, plumbing services, A/C and heating repair, electrical services, drain and sewer repair, water filtration & softening, and whole-home generators, shares his pride in the recognition, stating, "We serve the homeowner. Everything we do is to make our customers have a safer, more comfortable home for their families. We're there when you need us!"

Living Magazine is the leading lifestyle brand in North Texas. Living Magazine's 2024 Best Of Readers' Choice Awards are electronically tabulated. The winners are determined as a direct result of the ballots received through a record-breaking months-long voting period after which winners are verified for location and accuracy with regards to each category. The winners are formally announced in the August 2024 magazine editions of Living Magazine and online at Livingmagazine.net.

"We are honored to be recognized for prioritizing Tarrant County customer's interests with unwavering honesty and integrity to build best-in-class operational capabilities to get the job done and done well. " Thurman expressed, "Since 1975, Texas-based Berkeys has been delivering top-notch plumbing, electrical, air conditioning, and heating services to homeowners in the metroplex. We are THE company to call in Tarrant, Dallas, Denton, and Collin Counties for Plumbing, Air Conditioning, and Electrical Services."

All Berkeys technicians are background-checked, drug-tested and carry all required licensing requirements by the State of Texas. Noted by many publications and polls as one of the most revered companies in North Texas, Berkeys holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

About Berkeys Plumbing, A/C, & Electrical

Texas-based Berkeys has been providing quality plumbing, electrical, air conditioning, and heating services to homeowners in the Dallas / Fort Worth metroplex since 1975. The company sells America's top-rated brands of plumbing, AC repair, electrical, and heating equipment known for high efficiency, reliability, and serviceability; and it services all brands and makes of plumbing and air conditioning equipment. All Berkeys plumbers have passed rigorous state plumbing examinations and are licensed by the State of Texas; they understand the complexity of state plumbing codes all the way down to local requirements. Berkeys maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and has led the field in area newspapers' readers' favorite polls.

TACLB133168E | Stephen M Harris M-37968 | TECL30739

About Wrench Group, LLC

Wrench Group is a national leader operating in 25 markets across 14 states. The locations provide home repair, replacement and maintenance services specializing in heating, ventilation and air conditioning, plumbing, water, electrical and related services. The company collectively serves more than 2.0 million customers annually with more than 6,800 team members in the Atlanta, Austin, Birmingham, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Columbus, Dallas, Denver, Fort Myers-Naples, Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville-St. Augustine, Los Angeles-Palm Springs, Louisville, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Phoenix, Sacramento, Salt Lake City, San Francisco Bay Area, Sarasota, southern Maryland, Tampa Bay, and Tucson metropolitan areas.

Media Contact:

Mike Myers

Director of Marketing

281-883-2855

[email protected]

SOURCE Berkeys Air Conditioning, Plumbing & Electrical