Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Stouffer Realty's Northwood Charitable Foundation Raises Nearly $28,000 for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Akron

BARBERTON, Ohio, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Northwood Charitable Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Preferred and Stouffer Realty, hosted its third annual "Dancing Stars" event at the Slovene Center in Barberton, OH on Saturday, February, 7th.

Judge's Choice Winners' People's Choice Winners'

For the uninitiated, "Dancing Stars" is an annual charitable event hosted by the Northwood Charitable Foundation to benefit Ronald McDonald House charities of Akron, OH. Funds are collected via volunteer dancer sponsorships and audience admission. Each volunteer dancer is paired with a professional dancer or trainer who works extensively with said volunteer to prepare a routine for the event. Additionally, the contest is judged by an esteemed panel of industry professionals. At the end of the event, both a "Judge's Champion" and a "People's Champion" are selected from the crop of participants.

Guest judges for this year's event included: Professional Dance Consultant, Constance Wolk, Professional Ballroom Dancer/Instructor, William Nenonen, Senior Manager of Neurological Programs, Arts and Mind at Playhouse Square, Joan Meggitt and Head Judge, Gordon Kwan. Gordon is a Professional Ballroom Dancer/Instructor and local fireman.

This year's "Judge's Champion" was the Waltzing duo of Emily Reebel and Dan de Groh and this year's "People's Champion" was the quick-stepping husband and wife pair Lisa and Bernie Stumpf.

This event could not have happened if not for the hard work and dedication of the Northwood Charitable Foundation board members and "chair-teers." Extra special thanks to Michele Boyd, who is not only an important member of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Stouffer Realty family but the owner and proprietor of the Slovene Center in Barberton, Ohio where the event is held. Michele works tirelessly, year after year, to ensure the success of the event and is a long-serving and dually revered figure in Northeastern, Ohio real estate.

"Dancing Stars" 2026 was, once again, a smashing success, raising just shy of $28,000 for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Akron. Additionally, The Northwood Charitable Foundation has agreed to pledge an additional $10,000 in funds, bringing the culminative total to around $37,375. The Foundation and the event will return to Barberton again next year for the continuation of this highly successful annual tradition. Until then, The Northwood Charitable Foundation will continue its mission to support crucial housing-related charities in Northeastern, Ohio and Western, Pennsylvania.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Preferred and Stouffer Realty

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Preferred and Stouffer Realty is a locally owned, full-service real estate company serving Western, Pennsylvania and Northeastern, Ohio. Our affiliation with the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network provides us with the most advanced technology and tools in the industry.

SOURCE Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Preferred Realty