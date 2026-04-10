Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Preferred & Stouffer Realty Launch AI BOSS

Integrating Artificial Intelligence into its Award-Winning Organization

PITTSBURGH, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Preferred & Stouffer Realty today announced the launch of AI BOSS, an artificial intelligence–enhanced evolution of BOSS (Business Operating Success System) leadership training program. The initiative is led by Kevin M. Leonard a nationally recognized authority on AI application and organizational change, alongside Ryan Rexroad, CTO, whose technical leadership has already produced breakthrough AI-powered tools for the company.

AI BOSS builds on the foundation of the original BOSS program launched in August 2025. AI BOSS now extends that proven framework by integrating artificial intelligence tools and workflows directly into the leadership development process—equipping managers and team leaders with practical AI capabilities they can apply immediately.

A Multi-Year AI Education Journey

The launch of AI BOSS represents the culmination of a deliberate, multi-year AI education initiative.

Seventy-six percent of Americans say they rarely or only sometimes trust AI, and I believe that's due to a lack of education on what AI can actually do for them," said Leonard. "Most people's first experience with AI is being told it's going to take their job. Nobody's sitting down with them and showing them how it actually makes their work better. That's the gap we set out to close.

Strategy Meets Execution

Leonard brings more than 18 years of experience scaling businesses, including building a division from $123 million to $1.25 billion across 60+ locations through multiple acquisitions. His leadership philosophy, detailed in his book Scale With Heart (ScaleWithHeart.com), which he has authored and refined since 2013, centers on the principle that sustainable growth requires investing in people and systems simultaneously. That philosophy now extends to how the organization approaches AI: not as a replacement for human judgment, but as an amplifier of it.

Leonard's role in AI BOSS focuses on the strategic and human dimensions of AI adoption—change management, organizational readiness, practical application design, and ensuring that technology adoption translates into measurable business outcomes rather than novelty. His approach treats AI literacy as a leadership competency, not merely a technical skill.

Rexroad, who serves as the company's CTO, brings the technical architecture to match Leonard's strategic vision. A proven innovator within the organization, Rexroad has already delivered multiple AI-powered software programs that have driven measurable results for the brokerage's 2,500+ agents—including the company's AI-Powered Home Search, which uses advanced vector technology to let consumers search for homes using natural language rather than traditional filters.

"AI BOSS is about turning artificial intelligence into a practical advantage for our leaders, not just a concept they hear about. Our goal is to give managers real tools they can use to think better, move faster, and lead more effectively. When you combine strong leadership with the right AI capabilities, you create an organization that can learn, adapt, and serve at a higher level.

Setting the Standard for an Industry in Transition

The launch of AI BOSS positions Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Preferred & Stouffer Realty among the first major residential brokerages in the country to formalize AI-integrated leadership training at the organizational level. While many companies across industries are experimenting with AI point solutions, few have built a structured curriculum that connects AI capabilities directly to leadership development, operational execution, and measurable business growth.

"The companies that will lead in the next decade aren't the ones with the best AI tools - they're the ones whose leaders know how to use them," Leonard added. "That's what AI BOSS is built to solve."

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Preferred & Stouffer Realty

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Preferred Realty is a full-service residential real estate brokerage serving the greater Pittsburgh region and Northeast Ohio with 2,300+ real estate professionals. The company provides real estate brokerage, mortgage, title, and insurance services. For more information, visit thepreferredrealty.com.

SOURCE Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Preferred Realty