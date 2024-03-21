Berkshire Hills Bancorp Bolsters Commercial & Private Banking Franchise

Torrance Childs, Former President of Private Banking at Boston Private, 40-Year Boston Banking Veteran, Joins Berkshire to Accelerate Client Growth & Experience

BOSTON, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BHLB), the parent company of Berkshire Bank, a relationship-driven, community-focused bank with financial centers in New England and New York, is pleased to welcome Torrance Childs, former President of Private Banking at Boston Private Bank & Trust, to the Company as Chief Commercial Deposit Officer.

Torrance Childs

In his new role, Childs will focus on delivering personalized service, customized solutions and an integrated platform across commercial and private banking. He will report to Jim Brown, Senior EVP, Head of Commercial and Private Banking. Childs will work closely with the Private Banking team, led by Managing Director Beth Mineo, and the commercial leadership team.

To support its growing team of talented commercial, private and wealth management experts, Berkshire plans to relocate one of its Boston financial centers to a nearby location, subject to customary regulatory approvals. The new full-service office on the first and second floor of One Post Office Square will provide an integrated banking experience and direct access to trusted advisors for existing and new commercial, private banking, wealth management and retail clients. The office is expected to open in early 2025.

"Torrance and I have worked together for many years before joining Berkshire Bank," Brown said. "He is a well-respected leader, an outstanding partner, and cares deeply about clients and employees. Torrance's record over the years of driving strong results will benefit Berkshire's clients, employees, and shareholders across New England and New York. We are thrilled to welcome him to the team."

"I'm excited to join Berkshire Bank to support the growth and success of our clients, employees, shareholders and communities," Childs stated. "Berkshire is deeply committed to delivering a best-in-class client experience and I look forward to working alongside the talented team to continue expanding our capabilities."

Berkshire's Commercial and Private Banking division serves individual, institutional, business, professional services, healthcare, and non-profit clients, as well as commercial real estate investors across New England and New York. For more than 175 years, Berkshire Bank has been the trusted advisor its clients depend on for delivering tailored solutions with local decisioning and personalized service provided by seasoned advisors with industry-leading expertise.

ABOUT TORRANCE CHILDS

Torrance Childs has more than 40 years of experience in the banking sector, driving sales and revenue growth while enhancing client experience. He spent the last 15 years with Boston Private Bank & Trust, which was later acquired by Silicon Valley Bank. During his tenure he served as President of Private Banking, Co-President of Private Banking, Head of Private Banking Offices and a Bank Director. Prior to joining Boston Private he held senior leadership roles with Bank of America, Fleet Bank, Bank Boston and Bank of New England. Childs is a longtime active member of the Boston business and non-profit community, having served on the boards of the Associated Industries of Massachusetts and Boston Main Streets Foundation. He holds an MBA from Northeastern University and a bachelor's degree from Boston University.

ABOUT BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BHLB) is the parent company of Berkshire Bank, a relationship-driven, community-focused bank that delivers industry-leading financial expertise to clients in New England and New York. With $12.4 billion in assets and 96 financial centers, Berkshire is headquartered in Boston and provides a full suite of tailored banking solutions through its Commercial Banking, Retail Banking, Consumer Lending, Private Banking and Wealth Management divisions. For more than 175 years, the Bank has delivered strength, stability and trusted advice to empower the financial potential of its clients and communities. Newsweek named Berkshire one of America's Most Trusted Companies and one of America's Best Regional Banks. To learn more about Berkshire Hills Bancorp visit ir.berkshirebank.com.

Investor Contact

Kevin Conn, Investor Relations

617.641.9206

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Alicia Jacobs, Corporate Communications

413.242.6540

[email protected]

SOURCE Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc.