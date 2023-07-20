Berkshire Hills Reports Second Quarter Net Income of $24 Million, or $0.55 Earnings per Share

News provided by

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc.

20 Jul, 2023, 07:30 ET

10% EPS Growth Year-over-Year

  • Period-end loan growth of 2%; total deposits unchanged
  • Net loan charge-offs decreased $1.1 million; credit loss allowance increased $2.2 million commensurate with loan growth
  • TCE ratio of 7.9 percent and CET1 ratio of 12.1 percent
  • Repurchased $12 million of stock in 2Q23

BOSTON, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BHLB) today reported results for the second quarter of 2023. These results along with comparison periods are summarized below:

($ in millions, except per share data)

June 30, 2023

Mar. 31, 2023

June 30, 2022







Net income

$

23.9

$

27.6

$

$23.1

        Per share

0.55

0.63

0.50

Operating earnings1

23.9

27.6

23.6

         Per share

0.55

0.63

0.51







Net interest income, non FTE

$

92.8

$

97.5

$

81.4

Net interest income, FTE

94.7

99.4

82.9

         Net interest margin, FTE

3.24 %

3.58 %

3.11 %

Non-interest income

17.1

16.6

16.4

Operating non-interest income1

17.1

16.6

17.3







Non-interest expense

$

74.0

$

72.0

$

68.5

Operating non-interest expense1

74.0

72.0

68.4

Efficiency ratio1

63.6 %

59.5 %

66.6 %







Average balances





Loans

$

8,791

$

8,515

$

7,492

Deposits

9,568

9,676

9,755







Period-end balances





Loans

8,882

8,682

7,803

Deposits

10,068

10,068

10,115

1. See non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliation to GAAP measures on page 12.

Berkshire CEO Nitin Mhatre stated, "I'm pleased with our progress, as we continue to grow the company strategically while posting higher earnings per share year-over-year. In this dynamic banking environment, Berkshire's teams are serving clients and communities with focus and discipline. Reflecting the quality of our underwriting and business model, credit performance remains strong and deposits have been resilient. In the second quarter, we allocated our $100 million sustainability bond issuance to targeted social and environmental projects. We're proud to be a leader promoting strong support to the communities in our footprint"

CFO David Rosato added, "Second quarter GAAP net income of $23.9 million increased 3% year-over-year, generating an 8.3 percent return on average tangible common equity. The cumulative impact of Federal Reserve Bank interest rate hikes has resulted in higher funding costs for Berkshire Bank and the industry, compressing net interest margins and operating profitability. Net income decreased 14 percent linked quarter, primarily reflecting lower net interest income. Net interest margin of 3.24 percent improved 13 basis points from a year ago, but declined 34 basis points linked-quarter. Further expansion of average loan yields was more than offset by higher deposit and borrowing costs. Period-end loan balances grew 2 percent while deposits were unchanged. The period-end loan to deposit ratio measured 88 percent and the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets stood at 7.9 percent. Common stock repurchases totaled $12 million for the quarter."

                                                                                              _ __ As of and For the Three Months Ended______

June 30, 2023

Mar. 31, 2023

June 30, 2022

Asset Quality




Net loan charge-offs to average loans

0.26 %

0.32 %

0.02 %

Non-performing loans to total loans

0.32 %

0.31 %

0.34 %






Returns




Return on average assets1

0.78 %

0.94 %

0.82 %

Return on average tangible common equity1

8.26 %

9.59 %

8.33 %






Capital Ratios2




Tangible common equity/tangible assets1

7.9 %

7.9 %

8.5 %

Tier 1 leverage

9.6 %

9.9 %

10.2 %

Common equity Tier 1

12.1 %

12.1 %

12.9 %

Tier 1 risk-based

12.3 %

12.4 %

13.2 %

Total risk-based

14.4 %

14.4 %

16.1 %



1. See non-GAAP measures and reconciliation to GAAP beginning on page 12. All performance ratios are annualized and are
based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable.  2. Presented as projected for June 30, 2023 and actual for the
remaining periods.

Headquartered in Boston, Berkshire Hills Bancorp is the parent of Berkshire Bank. Providing a wide range of financial solutions through its consumer banking, commercial banking and wealth management divisions, the Bank has approximately $12.1 billion in assets and a community-based footprint of 100 financial centers in Massachusetts, New York, Vermont, Connecticut and Rhode Island. Access more information about Berkshire Hills Bancorp at ir.berkshirebank.com.

2Q 2023 Financial Highlights

Income Statement

  • GAAP and operating earnings totaled $23.9 million, or $0.55 per share.
  • Net interest income totaled $92.8 million in 2Q23 compared to $97.5 million in 1Q23.
    • One additional calendar day in 2Q23 (1% increase in net interest income).
  • Net interest margin decreased 34 basis points from 1Q23 to 3.24% reflecting:
    • Higher cost of funds (increase of 58 basis points).
      • Includes higher deposit costs (increase of 41 basis points).
      • Includes $600 million increase in higher cost average borrowings.
    • Higher yields on the loan portfolio (increase of 20 basis points).
  • Provision for credit losses on loans totaled $8.0 million.
    • Allowance for credit losses on loans increased $2.2 million.
    • Net loan charge-offs totaled $5.8 million.
    • Net annualized loan charge-off ratio of 0.26%.
  • Non-interest income totaled $17.1 million in 2Q23 compared to $16.6 million in 1Q23.
    • Deposit related fees included $215 thousand in higher commercial cash management fees.
    • Loan related non-interest revenue included $754 thousand in higher interest rate swap income.
    • Gain on SBA loan sales increased $416 thousand.
    • Wealth management revenue seasonally decreased $156 thousand. At June 30, 2023, wealth assets under management were $1.4 billion.
  • Non-interest expense totaled $74.0 million in 2Q23, compared to $72.0 million in 1Q23.
    • Compensation and benefits expense increased $889 thousand.
    • Occupancy and equipment expense decreased $409 thousand.
    • Technology and communications expense increased $994 thousand.
    • The efficiency ratio was 63.6% for 2Q23 compared to 59.5% for 1Q23.
  • The effective income tax rate was 14.2% for 2Q23 and 15.6% for the first six months of 2023 compared to 18.7% for the full year of 2022.

Loans

  • Commercial real estate loans totaled $4.3 billion at June 30, 2023, an $84 million increase from March 31, 2023.
    • Average commercial real estate loans totaled $4.3 billion in 2Q23, a $117 million increase from 1Q23.
  • Commercial and industrial loans totaled $1.5 billion at June 30, 2023, an $88 million decrease from March 31, 2023.
    • Average commercial and industrial loans totaled $1.5 billion in 2Q23, a $31 million decrease from 1Q23.
  • Residential mortgage loans totaled $2.6 billion at June 30, 2023, a $215 million increase from March 31, 2023.
    • Average residential mortgage loans totaled $2.5 billion in 2Q23, a $205 million increase from 1Q23.
  • Consumer loans totaled $517 million at June 30, 2023, a $10 million decrease from March 31, 2023.
    • Average consumer loans totaled $524 million in 2Q23, a $15 million decrease from 1Q23.
  • Total non-performing loans to total loans was 0.32% at June 30, 2023 compared to 0.31% at March 31, 2023.
  • The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.13% at June 30, 2023, unchanged from March 31, 2023.

Deposits

  • Non-interest bearing deposits totaled $2.6 billion at June 30, 2023, a $56 million decrease from March 31, 2023.  
    • Average non-interest bearing deposits totaled $2.6 billion in 2Q23, a $112 million decrease from 1Q23.
  • Time deposits totaled $2.4 billion at June 30, 2023, $323 million increase from March 31, 2023.
    • Average time deposits totaled $2.3 billion in 2Q23, a $479 million increase from 1Q23.

2Q 2023 ESG & CORPORATE RESPONSIBILITY HIGHLIGHTS 

Berkshire is a performance and purpose-driven, values-guided, community-centered bank. Berkshire's ESG activities are central to its strategy. Key highlights in the quarter include:

  • The Company announced the allocation of its inaugural $100 million sustainability bond which helped create 330 units of affordable and workforce housing along with more than 200,000 square feet of green building development. Further details can be found in Berkshire's Sustainability Bond Report which highlights how proceeds were allocated to support affordable housing, workforce housing, green building and financial access and inclusion projects in communities across New England and New York.
  • Berkshire maintained its top quartile ESG rating performance and was named the recipient of the LGBT Corporate Ally Award from the Boston Business Journal.

Forward Looking Statements:  This document contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. You can identify these statements from the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "plan," "potential," "estimate," "project," "believe," "intend," "anticipate," "expect," "remain," "target" and similar expressions. There are many factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from expectations described in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of such factors, please see Berkshire's most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect our expectations only as of the date of this document. Berkshire does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

INVESTOR CONTACT

Kevin Conn

Investor Relations

617.641.9206

[email protected]

MEDIA CONTACT

Gary Levante

Corporate Communications

413.447.1737

[email protected]

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (1)





June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,



2023

2023

2022

2022

2022














NOMINAL AND PER SHARE DATA











Net earnings per common share, diluted

$        0.55

$       0.63

$        0.69

$        0.42

$        0.50


Operating earnings per common share, diluted (2)(3)

0.55

0.63

0.64

0.62

0.51


Net income, (thousands)

23,861

27,637

30,505

18,717

23,115


Operating net income, (thousands) (2)(3)

23,878

27,608

28,254

27,928

23,562


Net interest income, (thousands) non FTE

92,759

97,533

102,092

92,084

81,358


Net interest income, FTE (5)

94,721

99,441

103,937

93,799

82,918


Total common shares outstanding, end of period (thousands)               

44,033

44,411

44,361

45,040

45,788


Average diluted shares, (thousands)

43,532

44,036

44,484

45,034

46,102


Total book value per common share, end of period

22.11

22.42

21.51

20.93

22.15


Tangible book value per common share, end of period (2)(3)

21.60

21.89

20.95

20.36

21.56


Dividends per common share

0.18

0.18

0.18

0.12

0.12


Dividend payout ratio

33.47

%

28.98

%

26.59

%

29.35

%

25.24

%













PERFORMANCE RATIOS (4)











Return on equity

7.82

%

9.11

%

10.06

%

6.30

%

7.82

%

Operating return on equity (2)(3)

7.82

9.10

9.32

9.40

7.97


Return on tangible common equity (2)(3)

8.26

9.59

10.59

6.76

8.33


Operating return on tangible common equity (2)(3)

8.27

9.59

9.83

9.92

8.48


Return on assets

0.78

0.94

1.08

0.66

0.82


Operating return on assets (2)(3)

0.78

0.94

1.00

0.99

0.84


Net interest margin, FTE (5)

3.24

3.58

3.84

3.48

3.11


Efficiency ratio (3)

63.57

59.51

58.25

62.01

66.60














FINANCIAL DATA (in millions, end of period)










Total assets

$   12,090

$   12,320

$   11,663

$   11,317

$   11,579


Total earning assets

11,370

11,615

10,913

10,604

10,849


Total loans

8,882

8,682

8,335

7,943

7,803


Total deposits

10,068

10,068

10,327

9,988

10,115


Loans/deposits (%)

88

%

86

%

81

%

80

%

77

%

Total accumulated other comprehensive (loss) net of tax, end of period

$       (186)

$      (159)

$       (181)

$       (188)

$       (123)


Total shareholders' equity

973

995

954

943

1,014














ASSET QUALITY











Allowance for credit losses, (millions)

$         100

$           98

$           96

$           96

$           99


Net charge-offs, (millions)

(6)

(7)

(12)

(6)

(0)


Net charge-offs (QTD annualized)/average loans

0.26

%

0.32

%

0.58

%

0.30

%

0.02

%

Provision (benefit)/expense, (millions)

$             8

$             9

$           12

$             3

$              -


Non-performing assets, (millions)

31

29

33

40

29


Non-performing loans/total loans

0.32

%

0.31

%

0.37

%

0.48

%

0.34

%

Allowance for credit losses/non-performing loans

353

363

309

254

368


Allowance for credit losses/total loans

1.13

1.13

1.15

1.21

1.27














CAPITAL RATIOS











Risk weighted assets, (millions)(6)

$     9,518

$     9,454

$     9,151

$     8,823

$     8,718


Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets (6)

12.1

%

12.1

%

12.4

%

12.7

%

13.0

%

Tier 1 capital leverage ratio (6)

9.6

9.9

10.2

10.1

10.2


Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets (3)

7.9

7.9

8.0

8.1

8.5



























(1)

All financial tables presented are unaudited.












(2)

Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, including all references to operating and tangible amounts, appear on pages 12 and 13.

(3)

Non-GAAP financial measure. Operating measurements are non-GAAP financial measures that are adjusted to exclude net non-operating charges primarily related to acquisitions and restructuring activities. See pages 12 and 13 for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures.

(4)

All performance ratios are annualized and are based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable.

(5)

Fully taxable equivalent considers the impact of tax advantaged investment securities and loans.

(6)

Presented as projected for June 30, 2023 and actual for the remaining periods.



BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

June 30,

(in thousands)

2023

2023

2022

2022

Assets



Cash and due from banks

$              120,285

$          121,589

$          145,342

$          156,470

Short-term investments

520,315

884,973

540,013

714,547

Total cash and cash equivalents

640,600

1,006,562

685,355

871,017





Trading securities, at fair value

6,405

6,584

6,708

7,040

Equity securities, at fair value

12,868

13,072

12,856

14,154

Securities available for sale, at fair value

1,340,331

1,407,271

1,423,200

1,697,019

Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost

563,765

574,606

583,453

602,611

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

34,714

44,245

7,219

9,365

Total securities

1,958,083

2,045,778

2,033,436

2,330,189

Less: Allowance for credit losses on investment securities

(71)

(71)

(91)

(94)

Net securities

1,958,012

2,045,707

2,033,345

2,330,095





Loans held for sale

8,708

1,906

4,311

1,062





Commercial real estate loans

4,315,202

4,231,510

4,095,079

3,919,678

Commercial and industrial loans

1,464,922

1,553,340

1,473,316

1,471,446

Residential mortgages

2,584,959

2,369,614

2,216,410

1,819,341

Consumer loans

517,319

527,503

550,504

592,986

Total loans

8,882,402

8,681,967

8,335,309

7,803,451

Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans

(100,219)

(97,991)

(96,270)

(99,021)

Net loans

8,782,183

8,583,976

8,239,039

7,704,430





Premises and equipment, net

76,903

78,710

85,217

89,657

Other intangible assets

22,074

23,279

24,483

27,046

Other assets

593,621

571,616

587,854

550,275

Assets held for sale

8,220

8,220

3,260

5,386

Total assets

$        12,090,321

$    12,319,976

$    11,662,864

$    11,578,968





Liabilities and shareholders' equity



Non-interest bearing deposits

$          2,594,528

$       2,650,937

$       2,852,127

$       2,921,347

NOW and other deposits

944,775

959,417

1,054,596

2,247,544

Money market deposits

3,005,081

3,274,630

3,723,570

2,327,004

Savings deposits

1,088,405

1,069,915

1,063,269

1,143,352

Time deposits

2,435,618

2,112,646

1,633,707

1,475,417

Total deposits

10,068,407

10,067,545

10,327,269

10,114,664





Federal Home Loan Bank advances

674,345

904,395

4,445

58,542

Subordinated borrowings

121,238

121,176

121,064

195,659

Total borrowings

795,583

1,025,571

125,509

254,201





Other liabilities

252,950

231,380

256,024

196,053

Total liabilities

11,116,940

11,324,496

10,708,802

10,564,918





Common shareholders' equity

973,381

995,480

954,062

1,014,050

Total shareholders' equity

973,381

995,480

954,062

1,014,050

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$        12,090,321

$    12,319,976

$    11,662,864

$    11,578,968

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME 

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

(in thousands, except per share data)

2023

2022

2023

2022

Interest income   

$      145,425

$        87,379

$        277,741

$         162,202

Interest expense   

52,666

6,021

87,449

11,781

Net interest income, non FTE

92,759

81,358

190,292

150,421

Non-interest income






Deposit related fees

8,571

8,005

16,882

15,356

Loan fees and other

3,189

1,113

5,658

6,052

Gain on SBA loan sales

2,910

3,619

5,404

6,964

Wealth management fees   

2,583

2,775

5,322

5,400

Other

(137)

1,812

222

4,978

Total non-interest income excluding (losses)/gains  

17,116

17,324

33,488

38,750

Fair value adjustments on securities

(22)

(973)

212

(1,718)

Total non-interest income     

17,094

16,351

33,700

37,032

Total net revenue

109,853

97,709

223,992

187,453








Provision expense/(benefit) for credit losses  

8,000

-

16,999

(4,000)

Non-interest expense








Compensation and benefits

39,960

37,830

79,031

75,351

Occupancy and equipment    

8,970

9,438

18,349

19,505

Technology and communications

10,465

8,611

19,936

17,138

Professional services

2,526

2,913

5,803

5,605

Other expenses

12,106

9,648

22,899

19,373

Merger, restructuring and other non-operating expenses

21

35

(15)

53

Total non-interest expense    

74,048

68,475

146,003

137,025

Total non-interest expense excluding merger, restructuring and other

74,027

68,440

146,018

136,972








Income before income taxes      

$         27,805

$        29,234

$          60,990

$           54,428

Income tax expense

3,944

6,119

9,492

11,117

Net income

$         23,861

$         23,115

$          51,498

$           43,311








Basic earnings per common share

$             0.55

$             0.50

$              1.18

$               0.93

Diluted earnings per common share

$             0.55

$             0.50

$              1.18

$               0.92








Weighted average shares outstanding:     








Basic

43,443

45,818

43,564

46,733

Diluted

43,532

46,102

43,780

47,074








BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (5 Quarter Trend) 


June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

(in thousands, except per share data)

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

Interest income   


$    145,425

$    132,316

$    121,384

$    103,671

$      87,379

Interest expense   


52,666

34,783

19,292

11,587

6,021

Net interest income, non FTE

92,759

97,533

102,092

92,084

81,358

Non-interest income











Deposit related fees

8,571

8,311

8,293

8,377

8,005

Loan fees and other

3,189

2,469

2,123

1,292

1,113

Gain on SBA loan sales

2,910

2,494

2,979

2,551

3,619

Wealth management fees   


2,583

2,739

2,255

2,353

2,775

Other

(137)

359

(159)

2,154

1,812

Total non-interest income excluding (losses)/gains

17,116

16,372

15,491

16,727

17,324

Fair value adjustments on securities

(22)

234

163

(476)

(973)

Total non-interest income     


17,094

16,606

15,654

16,251

16,351

Total net revenue


109,853

114,139

117,746

108,335

97,709











Provision expense/(benefit) for credit losses  


8,000

8,999

12,000

3,000

-

Non-interest expense









Compensation and benefits

39,960

39,071

37,968

39,422

37,830

Occupancy and equipment    


8,970

9,379

9,431

8,702

9,438

Technology and communications

10,465

9,471

9,729

8,719

8,611

Professional services

2,526

3,277

3,153

3,285

2,913

Other expenses

12,106

10,793

12,350

10,076

9,648

Merger, restructuring and other non-operating expenses

21

(36)

(2,617)

11,473

35

Total non-interest expense    


74,048

71,955

70,014

81,677

68,475

Total non-interest expense excluding merger, restructuring and other

74,027

71,991

72,631

70,204

68,440






















Income before income taxes

$      27,805

$      33,185

$      35,732

$      23,658

$      29,234

Income tax expense

3,944

5,548

5,227

4,941

6,119

Net income

$      23,861

$      27,637

$      30,505

$      18,717

$      23,115











Diluted earnings per common share

$          0.55

$          0.63

$          0.69

$          0.42

$          0.50











Weighted average shares outstanding:









Basic

43,443

43,693

44,105

44,700

45,818

Diluted

43,532

44,036

44,484

45,034

46,102











BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
AVERAGE BALANCES AND AVERAGE YIELDS AND COSTS 

Quarters Ended


June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

June 30, 2022





(in $ millions)

Average
Balance

Interest (1)

Average
Yield/Rate

Average
Balance

Interest (1)

Average
Yield/Rate

Average
Balance

Interest (1)

Average
Yield/Rate

Assets















Commercial real estate

4,283

67

6.16

%

4,166

61

5.88

%

3,831

37

3.79

%

Commercial and industrial loans

1,496

27

7.27

1,527

26

6.92

1,447

16

4.46

Residential mortgages

2,488

24

3.87

2,283

21

3.70

1,652

15

3.57

Consumer loans

524

9

7.28

539

10

7.24

562

8

5.41

Total loans


8,791

127

5.77

8,515

118

5.57

7,492

75

3.99

Securities (2)

2,236

13

2.27

2,261

13

2.23

2,621

13

1.97

Short-term investments and loans HFS

560

7

4.94

313

3

4.24

476

1

0.57

Total earning assets

11,587

147

5.05

11,089

134

4.85

10,589

89

3.34

Goodwill and other intangible assets

22



24



27



Other assets

665



692



644



Total assets

12,274



11,805



11,260




















Liabilities and shareholders' equity












Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

2,594

-

-

%

2,706

-

-

%

2,903

-

-

%

NOW and other

1,055

4

1.35

1,456

6

1.64

1,454

-

0.12

Money market

2,555

14

2.13

2,659

10

1.59

2,811

2

0.19

Savings

1,077

-

0.50

1,047

-

0.10

1,127

-

0.03

Time

2,287

18

3.07

1,808

10

2.13

1,460

2

0.64

Total cost deposits

9,568

36

1.51

9,676

26

1.09

9,755

4

0.17

Borrowings (3)

1,288

17

5.14

688

9

5.06

160

2

4.61

Total funding liabilities

10,856

53

1.94

10,364

35

1.36

9,915

6

0.24


















Other liabilities

197



227



163



Total liabilities

11,053



10,591



10,078




















Common shareholders' equity

1,221



1,214



1,182



Total shareholders' equity

1,221



1,214



1,182



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

12,274



11,805



11,260



Net interest margin, FTE

3.24



3.58



3.11


















Total average non-maturity deposits

7,281



7,868



8,295




















Supplementary data















Net Interest Income, non FTE

92.759



97.533



81.358



FTE income adjustment

1.962



1.908



1.560



Net Interest Income, FTE

94.721



99.441



82.918




















(1) Interest income and expense presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis. 






(2) Average balances for securities available-for-sale are based on amortized cost.






(3) Average balances for borrowings includes the financing lease obligation which is presented under other liabilities on the consolidated balance sheet.

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
ASSET QUALITY ANALYSIS 


June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

(in thousands)

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

NON-PERFORMING ASSETS









Commercial real estate

$           1,509

$           2,546

$           2,434

$           2,976

$           8,277

Commercial and industrial loans

15,597

12,155

17,023

21,008

4,891

Residential mortgages

8,728

9,442

8,612

10,407

10,331

Consumer loans

2,565

2,848

3,045

3,463

3,385

Total non-performing loans

28,399

26,991

31,114

37,854

26,884

Repossessed assets

2,549

2,462

2,209

2,175

2,004

Total non-performing assets

$         30,948

$         29,453

$         33,323

$         40,029

$         28,888











Total non-performing loans/total loans

0.32 %

0.31 %

0.37 %

0.48 %

0.34 %

Total non-performing assets/total assets

0.26 %

0.24 %

0.29 %

0.35 %

0.25 %











PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS




Balance at beginning of period

$         97,991

$         96,270

$         96,013

$         99,021

$         99,475

Adoption of ASU No. 2022-02

-

(401)

-

-

-

Balance after adoption of ASU No. 2022-02

97,991

95,869

96,013

99,021

99,475

Charged-off loans

(7,686)

(7,936)

(12,995)

(7,424)

(1,593)

Recoveries on charged-off loans

1,914

1,059

1,252

1,416

1,139

Net loans charged-off

(5,772)

(6,877)

(11,743)

(6,008)

(454)

Provision (benefit)/expense for loan credit losses

8,000

8,999

12,000

3,000

-

Balance at end of period

$       100,219

$         97,991

$         96,270

$         96,013

$         99,021











Allowance for credit losses/total loans

1.13 %

1.13 %

1.15 %

1.21 %

1.27 %

Allowance for credit losses/non-performing loans

353 %

363 %

309 %

254 %

368 %











NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS









Commercial real estate

$               664

$               122

$               187

$             (854)

$               (76)

Commercial and industrial loans

(4,146)

(5,695)

(10,914)

(4,931)

(237)

Residential mortgages

(143)

305

192

122

(30)

Home equity

126

16

(128)

1

33

Auto and other consumer

(2,273)

(1,625)

(1,080)

(346)

(144)

Total, net

$           (5,772)

$           (6,877)

$         (11,743)

$          (6,008)

$             (454)











Net charge-offs (QTD annualized)/average loans

0.26 %

0.32 %

0.58 %

0.30 %

0.02 %

Net charge-offs (YTD annualized)/average loans

0.29 %

0.32 %

0.27 %

0.16 %

0.08 %






















DELINQUENT AND NON-PERFORMING LOANS

Balance

Percent
of Total
Loans

Balance

Percent
of Total
Loans

Balance

Percent
of Total
Loans

Balance

Percent
of Total
Loans

Balance

Percent
of Total
Loans

30-89 Days delinquent

$         15,147

0.17 %

$         14,210

0.16 %

$         12,162

0.15 %

$         14,662

0.18 %

$         36,184

0.46 %

90+ Days delinquent and still accruing

7,812

0.09 %

6,937

0.08 %

7,038

0.08 %

6,285

0.08 %

6,760

0.09 %

Total accruing delinquent loans

22,959

0.26 %

21,147

0.24 %

19,200

0.23 %

20,947

0.26 %

42,944

0.55 %

Non-performing loans

28,399

0.32 %

26,991

0.31 %

31,114

0.37 %

37,854

0.48 %

26,884

0.34 %

Total delinquent and non-performing loans

$         51,358

0.58 %

$         48,138

0.55 %

$         50,314

0.60 %

$         58,801

0.74 %

$         69,828

0.89 %

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA














June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

(in thousands)

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

Total non-interest income

$     17,094

$     16,606

$     15,654

$  16,251

$  16,351

Adj: Fair value adjustments on securities (1)

-

-

(163)

476

973

Total operating non-interest income (2)

$     17,094

$     16,606

$     15,491

$  16,727

$  17,324













Total revenue

(A)

$   109,853

$   114,139

$   117,746

$108,335

$  97,709

Adj: Fair value adjustments on securities (1)

-

-

(163)

476

973

Total operating revenue (2)

(B)

$   109,853

$   114,139

$   117,583

$108,811

$  98,682













Total non-interest expense

(C)

$     74,048

$     71,955

$     70,014

$  81,677

$  68,475

Adj: Merger, restructuring and other non-operating expenses

(21)

36

2,617

(11,473)

(35)

Operating non-interest expense (2)                                    

(D)

$     74,027

$     71,991

$     72,631

$  70,204

$  68,440













Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)

(A-C)

$     35,805

$     42,184

$     47,732

$  26,658

$  29,234

Operating pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (2)

(B-D)

35,826

42,148

44,952

38,607

30,242













Net income

$     23,861

$     27,637

$     30,505

$  18,717

$  23,115

Adj: Fair value adjustments on securities (1)

-

-

(163)

476

973

Adj: Restructuring expense and other non-operating expenses

21

(36)

(2,617)

11,473

35

Adj: Income taxes (expense)/benefit

(4)

7

529

(2,738)

(561)

Total operating income (2)

(E)

$     23,878

$     27,608

$     28,254

$  27,928

$  23,562













(in millions, except per share data)











Total average assets                                               

(F)

$     12,274

$     11,805

$     11,321

$  11,315

$  11,260

Total average shareholders' equity                        

(G)

1,221

1,214

1,213

1,189

1,182

Total average tangible shareholders' equity (2)           

(H)

1,198

1,190

1,188

1,164

1,155

Total accumulated other comprehensive (loss) net of tax, end of period

(186)

(159)

(181)

(188)

(123)

Total tangible shareholders' equity, end of period (2)

(J)

951

972

930

917

987

Total tangible assets, end of period (2)

(L)

12,068

12,297

11,638

11,291

11,552













Total common shares outstanding, end of period (thousands)              

(M)

44,033

44,411

44,361

45,040

45,788

Average diluted shares outstanding (thousands)

(N)

43,532

44,036

44,484

45,034

46,102













GAAP earnings per common share, diluted (2)

$         0.55

$         0.63

$         0.69

$      0.42

$      0.50

Operating earnings per common share, diluted (2)

(E/N)

0.55

0.63

0.64

0.62

0.51

Tangible book value per common share, end of period (2)

(J/M)

21.60

21.89

20.95

20.36

21.56

Total tangible shareholders' equity/total tangible assets (2)

(J/L)

7.88

7.91

7.99

8.12

8.54













Performance ratios (3)











GAAP return on equity



7.82

%

9.11

%

10.06

%

6.30

7.82

%

Operating return on equity (2)

(E/G)

7.82

9.10

9.32

9.40

7.97

Return on tangible common equity (2)(4)

8.26

9.59

10.59

6.76

8.33

Operating return on tangible common equity (2)(4)

(E+Q)/(H)

8.27

9.59

9.83

9.92

8.48

GAAP return on assets

0.78

0.94

1.08

0.66

0.82

Operating return on assets (2)

(E/F)

0.78

0.94

1.00

0.99

0.84

Efficiency ratio (2)                                                                         

(D-Q)/(B+O+R)

63.57

59.51

58.25

62.01

66.60


























Supplementary data (in thousands)











Tax benefit on tax-credit investments (5)

(O)

$       2,735

$       2,897

$       3,068

$       620

$       595

Non-interest income tax-credit investments amortization (6)

(P)

(2,210)

(2,285)

(2,355)

(445)

(351)

Net income on tax-credit investments

(O+P)

525

612

713

175

244













Intangible amortization

(Q)

$       1,205

$       1,205

$       1,277

$    1,285

$    1,286

Fully taxable equivalent income adjustment

(R)

1,962

1,908

1,845

1,715

1,560


























(1) Starting March 31, 2023, fair value adjustments on securities are included in operating income.

(2) Non-GAAP financial measure.











(3) Ratios are annualized and based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable. Quarterly data may not sum to year-to-date data due to rounding.

(4) Amortization of intangible assets is adjusted assuming a 27% marginal tax rate.






(5) The tax benefit is the direct reduction to the income tax provision due to tax credit investments.

(6) The non-interest income amortization is the reduction to the tax-advantaged investments and are incurred as the tax credits are generated.

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA- UNAUDITED


At or for the Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,

(in thousands)

2023

2022

Total non-interest income

$                                  33,700

$                                  37,032

Adj: Fair value adjustments on securities (1)

-

1,718

Total operating non-interest income (2)

$                                  33,700

$                                  38,750







Total revenue

(A)

$                                223,992

$                                187,453

Adj: Fair value adjustments on securities (1)

-

1,718

Total operating revenue (2)

(B)

$                                223,992

$                                189,171







Total non-interest expense

(C)

$                                146,003

$                                137,025

Less: Merger, restructuring and other non-operating expenses

15

(53)

Operating non-interest expense (2)                                    

(D)

$                                146,018

$                                136,972







Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)

(A-C)

$                                  77,989

$                                  50,428

Operating pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (2)

(B-D)

77,974

52,199







Net income

$                                  51,498

$                                  43,311

Adj: Fair value adjustments on securities (1)

-

1,718

Adj: Restructuring expense and other non-operating expenses

(15)

53

Adj: Income taxes (expense)/benefit

3

(731)

Total operating income (2)

(E)

$                                  51,486

$                                  44,351







(in millions, except per share data)





Total average assets                                               

(F)

$                                  12,040

$                                  11,376

Total average shareholders' equity                        

(G)

1,217

1,185

Total average tangible shareholders' equity (2)

(H)

1,194

1,157

Total accumulated other comprehensive (loss) net of tax, end of period

(186)

(123)

Total tangible shareholders' equity, end of period (2)

(J)

951

987

Total tangible assets, end of period (2)

(L)

12,068

11,552







Total common shares outstanding, end of period (thousands)              

(M)

44,033

45,788

Average diluted shares outstanding (thousands)

(N)

43,780

47,074







GAAP earnings/(loss) per common share, diluted (2)

$                                       1.18

$                                       0.92

Operating earnings per common share, diluted (2)

(E/N)

1.18

0.94

Tangible book value per common share, end of period (2)

(J/M)

21.60

21.56

Total tangible shareholders' equity/total tangible assets (2)

(J/L)

7.88

8.54







Performance ratios (3)





GAAP return on equity



8.46

%

7.31

%

Operating return on equity (2)

(E/G)

8.46

7.49

Return on tangible common equity (2)(4)

8.92

7.81

Operating return on tangible common equity (2)(4)

(E+Q)/(H)

8.92

7.99

GAAP return on assets

0.86

0.76

Operating return on assets (2)

(E/F)

0.86

0.78

Efficiency ratio (2)                                                                               

(D-Q)/(B+O+R)

61.50

69.48

Net interest margin, FTE

3.40

2.86














Supplementary data (in thousands)





Tax benefit on tax-credit investments (5)

(O)

$                                     5,632

$                                     1,191

Non-interest income charge on tax-credit investments (6)

(P)

(4,495)

(708)

Net income on tax-credit investments

(O+P)

1,137

483







Intangible amortization

(Q)

$                                     2,410

$                                     2,572

Fully taxable equivalent income adjustment

(R)

3,869

3,084














(1) Starting March 31, 2023, fair value adjustments on securities are included in operating income.

(2) Non-GAAP financial measure.





(3) Ratios are annualized and based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable. Quarterly data may not sum to year-to-date data due to rounding.

(4) Amortization of intangible assets is adjusted assuming a 27% marginal tax rate.


(5) The tax benefit is the direct reduction to the income tax provision due to tax credit investments.

(6) The non-interest income amortization is the reduction to the tax-advantaged investments and are incurred as the tax credits are generated.

SOURCE Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc.

Also from this source

Berkshire Hills Announces Allocation of Inaugural $100 Million Sustainability Bond

Berkshire Hills Announces Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.